Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden, completed the rights issue of shares amounting to about SEK56 million (US$6.2 million). In accordance with the guarantee undertakings that have been entered, a directed issue of shares is carried out to the guarantors in the rights issue who have chosen to receive guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares in the company. The subscription price in the compensation issue is set at SEK0.712 per share, and payment is made through set-off of the guarantors' claims. Payment in the compensation issue is made by setting off the respective guarantor's claim for guarantee commission. The subscription price has been set at SEK0.712 per share, which corresponds to 85% of the volume weighted average price for Acarix shares during the subscription period from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4. All shares in the compensation issue have been subscribed for and allotted. Through the compensation issue, the number of shares in Acarix increases by 3,194,656 shares to a total of 141,045,437, and the share capital increases by a total of SEK31,946.56 to SEK1,410,454.37.

Kirkland, Wash.-based Cardiac Dimensions Inc., which focuses on minimally invasive treatments for functional mitral regurgitation in patients with heart failure, has closed a $17.5 million series C financing. All existing shareholders participated in the round, including Aperture Venture Partners, Arboretum Ventures, Hostplus, Life Sciences Partners, Lumira Ventures and M. H. Carnegie & Co. The financing will be used to accelerate commercial sales of Cardiac Dimensions' Carillon Mitral Contour System in Europe and allow for expansion into other geographies, such as Australia.

Caretrack Health Inc., of Carrollton, Ga., revealed the closing of its initial seed funding round along with the launch of Telecare, a fully integrated, remote health care solution that facilitates coordination of care between physicians, practices and patients. The $600,000 investment round was led by Johnson Venture Partners with participation from Atlanta Technology Angels and other individual investors, including A.D.A.M. Co-Founder Bob Cramer.

Coloplast A/S, of Humlebaek, Denmark, has completed a $4 million equity investment in Minneapolis-based Francis Medical, an early stage company pioneering urological cancer treatments, beginning with prostate cancer.

Rishon Le Zion, Israel-based Keepmed Ltd. has completed a €13 million (US$15.3 million) series C round. New investors Celeste Management, Financière Arbevel and 4see Ventures joined existing investors Merieux Equity Partners, Pitango Venture Capital, Xenia Venture Capital, C4 Ventures and Lavorel Medicare in this financing round. The company plans to use the proceeds to advance Keepap’s clinical development towards U.S. FDA clearance and market launch in the U.S. and Europe.

Medtronic plc, of Dublin, said that its wholly owned subsidiary Medtronic Global Holdings SCA has closed a registered public offering of €1.25 billion (US$1.47 billion) principal amount of 0.000% senior notes due 2023; €1 billion principal amount of 0.000% senior notes due 2025; €1 billion principal amount of 0.375% senior notes due 2028; €1 billion principal amount of 0.750% senior notes due 2032; €1 billion principal amount of 1.375% senior notes due 2040; and €1 billion principal amount of 1.625% senior notes due 2050. All of Medtronic Luxco's obligations under the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company and Medtronic Inc., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis. The net proceeds are about €6.2 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses related to the offering payable by Medtronic Luxco. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to repay €750 million aggregate principal amount of Medtronic Luxco's floating rate senior notes due 2021 at maturity March 7, 2021, which bore interest at a rate of 0% per annum at July 31, and to redeem the outstanding senior notes issued by Medtronic Luxco, Medtronic Inc. and Covidien International Finance SA, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the company. Any remaining net proceeds of the Offering will be used for repayment of other indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

Monarch Bioimplants, a Root, Switzerland-based biomedical implant development firm responsible for creating a chitosan membrane for peripheral nerve repair, unveiled a three-year, €20 million (US$23 million) share subscription and drawdown agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, part of the Global Emerging Markets group. Under the agreement, GEM will purchase common shares from Monarch. As part of the share subscription and drawdown agreement, GEM will provide Monarch Bioimplants with capital over a period of 36 months, commencing with a potential future public offering of Monarch Bioimplants common stock. Monarch Bioimplants will use the funds to bring to market its Neuroshield, an U.S. FDA-cleared biosynthetic peripheral nerve regeneration technology designed from naturally occurring chitosan. The funds will expand distribution to the U.S., European, Australian and Chinese markets.

Richmond, Va.-based Owens & Minor Inc. has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of shares of its common stock. It intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to $22.5 million of additional shares of common stock. The company expects to use all or substantially all of the net proceeds to repay debt and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions.