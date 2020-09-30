Scientists at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine have identified a direct role for microglia in the control of neuronal activity. Information processing, once viewed as the job of neurons alone, is now seen as a joint venture of neurons and glia, but research into that aspect of brain function has been heavy on astrocytes, which are the most abundant type of glial cell and form the most extensive networks with neurons. Microglia are brain-specific immune cells, better known for immune functions, although they also play a role in synaptic pruning. In their study, the authors showed that in addition to those roles, microglia also directly modulated neuronal activity and associated behavioral responses by taking up ATP released by active neurons and astrocytes. In this manner, “microglia respond to neuronal activation by suppressing neuronal activity, and ablation of microglia amplifies and synchronizes the activity of neurons, leading to seizures,” the authors wrote. “Our findings suggest that this microglia-driven negative feedback mechanism operates similarly to inhibitory neurons and is essential for protecting the brain from excessive activation in health and disease.” They reported their work in the Oct. 1, 2020, issue of Nature.

A primary tumor spreading to other parts of the body through the circulatory system. Credit: Darryl Leja, National Human Genome Research Institute, NIH

Vascular endothelial cells active co-conspirators in metastasis

Investigators at Rockefeller University have gained new insights into the interplay between tumors and blood vessels in promoting cancer metastasis. Blood vessels clearly play a role as conduits for both nutrients and tumor cells in enabling tumors to metastasize, but the researchers suspected blood vessel endothelial cells might play additional roles as well. They compared endothelial cells from the blood vessels of highly and poorly metastatic tumors, and found that highly metastatic tumors induced expression of the axon guidance molecule SLIT2 in vascular endothelial cells. Deleting endothelial Slit2 suppressed, while deletion of tumoral Slit2 enhanced, metastasis in mouse models of breast and lung cancers. “These findings reveal that endothelial cells have a direct instructive role in driving metastatic dissemination, and demonstrate that a single gene (Slit2) can promote or suppress cancer progression depending on its cellular source,” the authors wrote. Their findings appeared in the Oct. 1, 2020, issue of Nature.

Targeted delivery improves checkpoint blockade

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have shown targeted delivery of monoclonal antibodies in a way that favored their accumulation in lymph nodes and the tumor microenvironment (TME), where antitumor immunity plays out. In mouse models, they found that “in contrast to systemic administration, intratumoral and intradermal routes of administration resulted in higher mAb accumulation within both the TME and its draining lymph nodes (LNs) or LNs alone, respectively. The use of either locoregional administration route resulted in pronounced T cell responses from the ICB therapy, which developed in the secondary lymphoid tissues and [tumor microenvironment] of treated mice…. This simple approach requires no chemical modifications… only reformulation, and may hold potential for clinical translation due to the current FDA approval, interest in patient compliance, and need to improve safety and response rates.” Their work appeared in the Sept. 30, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.