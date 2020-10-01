In the fight to develop disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the biomedical community could use an Ace up its sleeve. Researchers from Northwestern University and Massachusetts General Hospital may have found just the thing: inhibitors of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE). Previous work had identified coding variants in ACE that were linked to AD risk. The scientists first identified additional coding variants, and characterized one of those variants, rs4980 (R1279Q), in greater detail. In animal studies, the variant increased levels of ACE1 in neurons, and led to neurodegeneration, inflammation, and disrupted electrical signaling in the hippocampus of aging animals, with females more strongly affected. Amyloid plaque formation was not necessary for these effects, but did accelerate them. Hippocampal neurodegeneration could be by six-month treatment with the blood pressure drugs captopril and losartan, which cross the blood-brain barrier. Both drugs inhibit the signaling of ACE1 its receptor AT1R. The team concluded that FDA-approved angiotensin inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers could be used for AD prevention. They argued that “although this is not a new idea, given the failure of all AD disease-modifying therapies to date, the clinical testing of brain [renin-angiotensin system] inhibition for AD is more urgently needed now than ever before.” Their paper was published in the Sept. 30, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Normal tissue gives clues to bladder cancer’s beginnings

Two sequencing studies published back to back have gained new insights into the mutational landscape of bladder tissue in both healthy individuals and those with tumors. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute sequenced roughly 100 samples each from 20 different donors with and without cancer of European ancestry, while a team from Peking University collected individual biopsies from the morphologically normal urethral tissue of roughly 120 Chinese cancer patients. Both teams showed that genes involved in chromatin organization and function were frequently mutated, while known cancer drivers were not necessarily affected. The British team was also able to show that some of the epigenetic genes had multiple independent mutations recovered from different samples. A perspective published along with both papers concluded that their shared message was that “histologically nor­mal urothelium contains many clones that are only a few steps away from turning malig­nant but that rarely do. Studies using mouse models of the development of urothelial cancers… would further delineate the mechanisms by which mutations in the normal human urothelium sometimes give rise to cancer.” Papers and perspective appeared in the Oct. 2, 2020, issue of Science.