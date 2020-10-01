Both Solid Biosciences Inc. and Pfizer Inc. got lifts to their Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) programs from the FDA as the agency released a clinical hold and awarded a fast track designation to their respective adeno-associated viral (AAV) programs.

The FDA lifted the nearly one-year clinical hold it placed on Solid’s phase I/II trial of SGT-001, an AAV vector-mediated gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of DMD. The FDA placed the clinical hold on the trial in November 2019 after Solid reported a serious adverse event involving the sixth patient who was dosed. In July, the FDA asked for further manufacturing information, updated safety and efficacy data for all patients dosed, and provided direction on total viral load to be administered per patient.

On the same day, Oct. 1, the FDA gave fast track designation to Pfizer’s gene therapy candidate, PF-06939926, for treating DMD. PF-06939926 is a recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 9 capsid carrying a shortened version of the human dystrophin gene under the control of a human muscle-specific promotor. The designation was based on data from a phase Ib study indicating that its I.V. administration was well-tolerated and dystrophin expression levels were sustained during a 12-month period.

Solid ground

Cambridge, Mass.-based Solid’s stock (NASDAQ:SLDB) soared 70.4% on the news Oct. 1, with shares closing at $3.46 as the company worked to restart the phase I/II Ignite DMD trial. Solid said it shared manufacturing process changes with the FDA to allow target dosing with fewer viral particles, which will remove the majority of empty viral capsids and support safe dosing. The company will reduce the maximum weight of the next two patients dosed at 18 kg each, with safety outcomes from those patients driving potential weight increase of patients dosed afterward.

Solid also noted that there have been no additional drug-related adverse events up to 30 months post dosing. The amended trial protocol includes prophylactic use of anti-complement inhibitor eculizumab and C1 esterase inhibitor and increasing the prednisone dose in the first month post dosing.

When the clinical hold was announced in November, Solid’s share value plunged 74% and has languished since then. On Sept. 17, 2018, shares had climbed to $51.22 each, the highest point for the stock in the past five years.

On Feb. 8, 2019, shares took a beating when Solid told investors of a thesis based on preclinical work that could lead to better results with SGT-001 microdystrophin gene transfer for DMD. The firm unveiled findings in the phase I/II dose-ascending experiment. First three-month biopsy data from six patients – three in the active treatment group and three in the delayed treatment control group – showed disappointingly low levels of microdystrophin protein expression via Western blot and immunofluorescence. Preliminary analyses are based on patients dosed with 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001, the lowest dose outlined in the study protocol. In one patient, microdystrophin was detected below the 5% level of quantification of the assay and in about 10% of fibers via immunofluorescence.

Evercore ISI analyst Maneka Mirchandaney wrote Oct. 1 that Solid remains “meaningfully behind” Pfizer and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., which are planning phase III studies in DMD.

Given the safety considerations and same vector as Pfizer “(so limited argument for use in SRPT/PFE nAb+ population), it’s hard to see which patients would opt for SGT-001 commercially without clear demonstration of a substantially improved safety/efficacy profile – unless supply of those programs is limited,” Mirchandaney wrote.

Pfizer on the fast track

With the new fast track designation in hand, Pfizer said on Oct. 1 it is working to advance a pivotal phase III trial as quickly as possible. The multicenter, open-label non-randomized, ascending-dose phase Ib, which drove the FDA’s fast track designation, was initiated in 2018. The study was designed to assess PF-06939926’s safety and tolerability, plus measure its dystrophin expression and distribution.

Preliminary data from nine ambulatory boys ages 6 to 12 with DMD indicated I.V. administration of PF-06939926 was well-tolerated and the treatment provided durable and statistically significant improvements across multiple efficacy-related endpoints measured at 12 months post-infusion, including sustained levels of minidystrophin expression and improvements on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment rating scale.

Enter Sarepta

Sarepta released positive two-year follow-up results on Sept. 28 from four DMD clinical trial participants who received SRP-9001, gene transfer therapy intended to deliver its microdystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue for the targeted production of microdystrophin protein. SRP-9001, Sarepta’s lead AAV-based candidate in DMD, received fast track designation from the FDA and is in a phase II study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of exogenous gene transfer in DMD patients.