Synthetic Biologics Inc. said a phase IIb trial of one of its two lead candidates, SYN-010, in people with constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C) will be discontinued after an interim futility analysis suggested it was unlikely to meet the study's primary endpoint. The modified-release formulation of lovastatin lactone is designed to directly target a microbial cause of IBS-C symptoms, methane production. Company shares (NYSE:SYN) fell 15 cents, or 31.5% on Oct. 2.

CEO Steve Shallcross told BioWorld he's disappointed and a bit surprised by the outcome in light of earlier positive results for the candidate. However, no determination has been reached about the program's future and won't be until a final data review is complete, he said.

Steve Shallcross, CEO, Synthetic Biologics

The placebo-controlled study, sponsored by SYN-010 licensor Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, evaluated two different doses of SYN-010 in people with IBS-C in an effort to determine whether it improved their weekly average number of complete spontaneous bowel movements vs. baseline over a 12-week period.

Though the trial was temporarily halted during the first and second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was largely expected to reprise phase IIa results in which statistically significant reductions in baseline breath methane levels were seen in IBS-C patients during the four-week treatment period, meeting the study's primary objective.

Phase IIb results demonstrating efficacy during the longer 12-week period – an approvable endpoint with the FDA – would presumably have supported actions to move the program closer to filing for review. Positive results on secondary endpoints designed to measure changes from baseline in abdominal pain, bloating, stool frequency, use of rescue medication relative to placebo, and quality of life measures might have also helped.

Looking ahead

With the interim futility analysis reported and analysis of the latest study still underway, the company is now focusing on advancing two different programs: SYN-004 and SYN-020.

SYN-004 (ribaxamase), a second-generation oral beta-lactamase, is designed to prevent dysbiosis of the microbiome. Meant to be taken in conjunction with I.V. beta-lactam antibiotics, "the whole purpose is to protect the gut" so that when excess antibiotic is excreted through the biliary system, it meets up with SYN-004 in the gut and is degraded, thus preventing damage there, which is associated with C. difficile infection.

Already tested in a phase II trial with 412 patients, it has been shown to deliver the intended reduction in C. diff and a statistically significant reduction in colonization of vancomycin-resistant Enterococci. But discussions with the FDA made clear that further testing in a trial including as many as 4,000 patients might be required to vet it as a preventive medicine.

Without a partner at this point to support such a large study, the company's team has decided to zero in on allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) patients, where C. diff rates are in many cases more than 30%, Shallcross said. Most are also treated with I.V. beta-lactam antibiotics to address neutropenic fever, setting them up for additional infections.

The company is now planning to start a phase Ib/IIa trial of SYN-004 in allogeneic HCT patients in the first quarter of 2021, both to establish that the drug isn't systemically absorbed and also to evaluate its efficacy with three different common antibiotics. Though initially postponed due to COVID-19, the protocol for the study is currently under review by an institutional review board at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where it will be conducted under the leadership of infectious disease and bone marrow transplant experts at the school.

"Assuming success in that trial, the intention is to request orphan drug designation and move into a phase IIb/III clinical program, where the [number of patients needed to run the study] is expected to be significantly less than running a C. diff trial," Shallcross said.

Known until 2011 as Adeona Pharmaceuticals Inc., the Rockville, Md.-based company has worked on SYN-004 at least since November 2012, when it acquired a series of oral beta-lactamase enzymes from Prev ABR LLC.

Manufacturing innovation

SYN-020 is an oral formulation of the enzyme IAP intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. The FDA has approved the company's plan to conduct a phase I single ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers designed to evaluate SYN-020 for safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic parameters. Success there would support further development in multiple indications, including the treatment of radiation enteropathy secondary to pelvic cancer therapy and, potentially, celiac disease.

Shallcross said his team is excited about an advantage it has developed on the manufacturing side. Commercially available IAP costs between $5,000 and $10,000 per gram due to its sourcing from calf intestines. Synthetic Biologics has developed its own cell line that allows it to reduce the cost of sources to around $400 per gram. Furthermore, the company has developed an oral formulation that he expects will help differentiate SYN-020.

This year, the company submitted its IND and recently received a safe-to-proceed notice from the FDA. A single ascending-dose study lies ahead, potentially followed by a complete clinical program in the indications mentioned above.

Synthetic Biologics has taken a different tack from many competitors in the microbiome space by seeking to prevent infections by opportunistic pathogens, thus preventing damage to the gut microbiome. But the path hasn't always been smooth. In April 2018, company shares fell nearly 30% after it voluntarily withdrew the FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the SYN-004 program.

As of June 30, the time of the company's last quarterly disclosure, it had $8.1 million in cash and equivalents, enough to fund its operations through at least the first quarter of 2021. Not wholly out of character for a small biopharma company, Synthetic Biologics included a “going concern” statement in its most recent quarterly report with the SEC, reporting an accumulated deficit of about $235.5 million. Shallcross, who is also the company’s chief financial officer, said that, "given this recent news, we'll evaluate where we stand and, when we're ready to make a decision on a path forward, we'll certainly make an announcement about that."

As far as IBS-C is concerned, diet and lifestyle modifications are often the first recourse for patients. On the drug front, many OTC options are available as well, such as laxatives, fecal softeners and bulking agents. But global regulators have also approved several drugs for the treatment of the condition, including medicines such as Linzess (linaclotide, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.) and Amitiza (lubiprostone, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.). Ardelyx Inc. received FDA approval for the twice-daily pill Ibsrela (tenapanor) for the treatment of IBS-C in September 2019, though it has yet to commercialize the drug in the U.S.