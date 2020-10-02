Researchers at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the research arm of New York-based Northwell Health, have developed a noninvasive method for targeting stimulation of the vagus nerve. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) offers promise for treatment of a wide range of conditions, given the nerve's extensive involvement in regulating many organs, but has been constrained by adverse effects caused by off-target activation of fibers.

Traditional VNS involves implanting a cuff electrode on the vagus nerve, which is connected to an implanted generator that emits electrical impulses. VNS is currently used in the treatment of intractable epilepsy, depression and, most recently, rheumatoid arthritis.

It has also been tested in heart failure and other conditions, with mixed results. Some of the failures resulted from inability to properly target the appropriate fibers within the large and very complex vagus nerve, resulting in off-target effects and sub-optimal therapy.

Three heart failure trials have failed in recent years likely because of the inability to target the right fibers in humans, despite good results in animal trials. “We think the major reason was that large fibers activated first, and in this case, we wanted to activate small fibers,” lead researcher Stavros Zanos, an assistant professor at the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at Feinstein, told BioWorld. “Stimulation of the large fibers caused side effects such as cough, tingling or pain in the throat or neck or contraction of the neck muscles, so patients never got to the level of stimulation needed to activate the small fibers which were the target.”

To date, the only way to understand nerve fiber activation required implanting a second electrode near the stimulating electrode that would record the electrical activity of the nerve, working something like an ECG. “That’s very difficult in animals and is not going to happen in humans,” Zanos said. “It creates twice the risk of complications.”

Even if the challenges of implanting the second electrode could be overcome, recording the tiny, very fast signals that indicate nerve activity would be difficult and would require advanced amplifiers that demand a great deal of power to operate, something impossible to provide in an implant expected to last for years, Zanos explained.

The team at Feinstein have developed a more palatable option. Their technique, published in the journal Brain Stimulation, provides a readout that indicates which fibers are being activated by measuring neck muscle activity, heart rate and respiration rate using two noninvasive electrodes on the neck.

“To calibrate stimulation parameters, target specific fibers in individual patients and better understand the effects that VNS has on the body, we need to be able to peek into the activity of the vagus nerve and to do so in a noninvasive manner to make it usable in human subjects,” said Zanos said. “Our methods allow us to estimate vagal fiber activity via noninvasive physiological measurements.”

The study

In the study, the team recorded nerve activity and physiological responses to stimulation in rats. They then converted that data into mathematical models that allowed them to determine which types of vagal fibers were activated.

They categorized vagal fibers as A, B, or C, based on size and function. The researchers found that stimulating A fibers primarily activated neck muscles, while B fiber stimulation affected heart rate and C fiber stimulation changed breathing. With that understanding, they developed equations that enabled them to estimate activation of specific fiber types based on quantification of the correlated physiological response.

“An appropriate device that reads and combines signals and produces a nerve activity score can be used to fine tune therapy with existing devices,” Zanos noted. “In next-generation devices, it will allow us to target specific fibers and develop much more targeted approaches for treatment of neurological, heart, lung, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.”

In addition, the ability to calibrate stimulation will enable greater personalization of therapy. “The anatomy of the nerve is different in every patient. Today, when a surgeon places a cuff electrode on a nerve, there is no way to know which fibers are immediately below, Zanos said. Using the readout from the new method, in the future, “a surgeon could stimulate the nerve, see if they like the way the stimulation works, and adjust the electrode, if necessary.”

“Dr. Zanos’ research brings us one step closer to the clinical realization of targeted bioelectronic therapies,” said Kevin Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. “His work will allow us to better measure and tailor bioelectronic medicine therapies to treat some of the most devastating and common diseases on an individual patient basis.”