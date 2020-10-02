Social isolation increases anxiety and asymmetry in brain atrophy in AD

A study in mice conducted by the Autonomous University of Barcelona shows that social isolation worsens the effects of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The researchers analyzed the effects of isolation in male mice models with advanced stages of AD through a series of behavioral tests. They compared these results with mice models of AD that were not isolated, and with other healthy animal models undergoing a normal aging process. The main findings demonstrate that isolation exacerbates hyperactivity up to twice as normal in mice with AD. The isolated animals showed emotional patterns comparable to anxiety and changes in their stress management strategies. The research also confirms an increase in the asymmetric atrophy of the hippocampus, a brain area central to memory. “Although the characteristic variables of the disorder, like taupathy, were not modified, some others such as asymmetric hippocampal atrophy increased with isolation. This dysfunction was recently described in human patients with dementia and modelled here for the first time with animal models of Alzheimer's disease. The finding is important, given that asymmetry has been linked to greater vulnerability to stress factors,” said Lydia Giménez-Llort, the professor directing the study. The study was published in a special edition of Frontiers in Psychiatry dedicated to assessing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers test brain stimulation in zero gravity

Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) scientists recently conducted an experiment to show that transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) could be safely used in zero gravity and to compare participants' results under the force of Earth's gravity to their results in zero gravity. TMS is FDA approved for hard-to-treat depression, which could be a concern for people on long-term missions far from Earth who don't expect to set foot on solid ground for years. “Ultimately, you don't want to go to Mars or an interplanetary mission with all these medications. And you can't easily set up a chemistry lab to synthesize all of them. So TMS would be a very clear, easy solution for neuropsychiatric issues. That's the long 20-year vision,” said Bashar Badran, an MUSC researcher on the project. It also has the potential to keep astronauts in good shape cognitively on long-term flights so they're ready to get to work when they land on the moon or the red planet. But first, researchers must figure out what a “normal” reading in zero gravity should look like. To test TMS in zero gravity, they boarded a special plane operated by Zero Gravity Corp. that flies in a series of arcs, heading upward at 45 degrees and then back down at 45 degrees, to create a brief period of weightlessness. Badran crafted a lightweight, durable helmet customized to fit each participant’s head, with an attachment area for the TMS coil that ensured the magnetic pulse would reach the right spot on that individual's brain. They were able to capture at least three measurements for each participant in zero gravity. The researchers found that less electromagnetism was needed in zero gravity than on Earth to induce a thumb twitch. They published their work Sept. 21, 2020, in Nature Microgravity.

Angiotensin inhibitors for AD prevention

In the fight to develop disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the biomedical community could use an Ace up its sleeve. Researchers from Northwestern University and Massachusetts General Hospital may have found just the thing: inhibitors of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE). Previous work had identified coding variants in ACE that were linked to AD risk. The scientists first identified additional coding variants, and characterized one of those variants, rs4980 (R1279Q), in greater detail. In animal studies, the variant increased levels of ACE1 in neurons, and led to neurodegeneration, inflammation, and disrupted electrical signaling in the hippocampus of aging animals, with females more strongly affected. Amyloid plaque formation was not necessary for these effects, but did accelerate them. Hippocampal neurodegeneration could be by six-month treatment with the blood pressure drugs captopril and losartan, which cross the blood-brain barrier. Both drugs inhibit the signaling of ACE1 its receptor AT1R. The team concluded that FDA-approved angiotensin inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers could be used for AD prevention. They argued that “although this is not a new idea, given the failure of all AD disease-modifying therapies to date, the clinical testing of brain [renin-angiotensin system] inhibition for AD is more urgently needed now than ever before.” Their paper was published in the Sept. 30, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.