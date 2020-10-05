Monday, Oct. 5, was probably the first day of 2020 that SARS-CoV-2 had serious competition for science media attention – by another virus. The Nobel Assembly awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine to Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice “for the discovery of hepatitis C virus.”

Of course, 2020 did imprint the 2020 prize. The press conference Rockefeller University put on for freshly minted Nobelist Rice, for example, included a dropped Zoom connection, while the one for fellow winner Houghton included the phrase “Can you hear me now?”

In other ways, the day appeared to proceed much as it does in a more typical year.

When his landline first rang at 4:30 ET, Rice recounted, “I figured it was a crank call” or, possibly, a message about a malfunctioning piece of lab equipment needing immediate attention.

© The Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine. Illustrator: Mattias Karlén

Rice, the Maurice R. and Corinne P. Greenberg Professor in Virology and head of the laboratory of virology and infectious disease at Rockefeller University, picked up the phone to hear a Swedish-accented voice inform him that he had won the highest honor biomedical research has to bestow, “and then I was pretty much convinced that it was definitely a crank phone call.”

The Swedish-accented caller, too – Thomas Perlman, secretary of the Nobel Assembly and the Nobel Committee – proceeded according to routine, telling Rice to check the Nobel site for verification.

Hepatitis C remains a major public health threat, especially for those who can’t afford the direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) that can, in principle, cure 95% of hepatitis C infections. The World Health Organization estimates that there are 400,000 new infections of hepatitis C annually, and the virus is a leading cause of liver cirrhosis and transplant.

But the trio’s discoveries, which led first to diagnostic tests that eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis and later to curative drugs for infected individuals, laid the groundwork for saving “millions of lives,” according to the Nobel Assembly announcement.

The search for a hepatitis-causing infectious agent began in the 1960s, when blood transfusions, which had become increasingly routine through discoveries related to both blood groups and blood storage, were revealing themselves to be capable of causing serious liver disease decades after the transfusion itself.

Initial success in identifying the cause of the problem came when Baruch Blumberg discovered hepatitis B in 1968, a discovery that won him a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

But 2020 Laureate Alter, who was working at the blood bank of the U.S. NIH at the time, showed that “an astonishingly high number of cases could not be explained by the known viruses,” Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam, professor at the Karolinska Institute and member of its Nobel Assembly, told the audience at the press conference announcing the 2020 laureates.

Alter developed an animal model and a diagnostic assay capable of testing donated blood for the presence of the mystery virus, which went by non-A, non-B hepatitis virus.

Houghton, who was working at Chiron Corp. (subsequently acquired by Novartis AG) at the time, managed to identify the virus by using patient antibodies to screen DNA from an infected chimpanzee, while the work of Rice, then at Washington University in St. Louis, provided the final confirmation that infection with the novel virus, by then named hepatitis C virus, was sufficient to cause the disease.

Back to the basics or onward to applications?

Many Nobelists use the occasion of their award to argue for the importance of basic research, and 2020 was no exception.

Alter told an interviewer from the Nobel Prize Foundation’s website that his win is “a good story for kind of non-directed research, where we have a hypothesis, but you have no idea where it’s going to go.” The work done at the NIH “probably could not have been done anywhere else, because it took so long to come up with something… it was decades, and a lot of people.”

Houghton, though, who is now Canada Excellence Research Chair in Virology at the University of Alberta’s Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology but did his Nobel-winning work at Chiron, argued for the importance of both basic and translational research.

Houghton noted that the progress made against hepatitis C has been the result of “the academic community working with the private sector and the public sector, especially the NIH,” and that industrial participation has also been critical for the curative therapies.

“Our colleagues at Gilead” – Gilead Sciences Inc., which developed Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), the first all-oral regimen against hepatitis C, and several other highly effective therapies – “were really at the front of that,” Houghton said.

Houghton did not short-change basic research, noting that basic research by Stanford University molecular immunologists was “key” to his own success at identifying hepatitis C virus.

But he also said that “I’d like to see more scientists translating what we already know to important diseases… I do honestly believe that if more scientists focused on applying what is known now, we would make better progress.”

Houghton himself is working on the translational aspects of hepatitis C, aiming to develop a vaccine for the virus.

Promising preclinical data for that vaccine were published several years ago, but scaling up production hit unexpected snags.

However, the researchers “finally figured out how to scale it up,” and Houghton said that a large trial by institutions including the NIH, the German Helmholtz Institute, and the Italian University of Pisa is slated to start next year.

The Nobel Assembly wrote in its prize announcement that “hepatitis C remains a major global health concern, but the opportunity now exists to eliminate the disease.”

But Houghton himself said that “the history of infectious disease teaches us that to control an epidemic, you have to have a vaccine.”

“Therapies alone do not control epidemics – it just doesn’t work that way,” he said. “You need a vaccine to prevent, not just a drug to treat.”