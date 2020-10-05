Neuronetics Inc., of Malvern, Pa., reported that Sara Grubbs has been appointed as the company’s vice president, sales, effective immediately. The company also reported that Dan Guthrie, chief commercial officer, would leave Neuronetics at the end of the year to pursue to other professional opportunities.

Beloit, Wis.-based Northstar Medical Technologies LLC reported the promotion of CFO, Paul Estrem, to executive vice president. Estrem has also been appointed to the Northstar board of managers, effective Oct. 12.

Pq Bypass Inc., of Milpitas, Calif., named Heather Simonsen as its president.