Device makers have wondered in the past whether they like the idea of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) peering over the U.S. FDA’s shoulders in premarket applications, which might be a concern as well for the Medicare program for coverage of breakthrough devices. Tamara Syrek Jensen, director of the Coverage and Analysis Group at CMS, declined to say whether her office has any influence over what would be designated as a breakthrough device by FDA, stating little more than that “we will constantly be talking with the FDA” about breakthrough devices.

The CMS had published the Medicare Coverage for Innovative Technology (MCIT) program at the end of August 2020, which arrived along with a discussion of the definition of “reasonable and necessary.” The MCIT program would provide day-one coverage of a breakthrough device upon FDA clearance or approval, and would run four years, assuming the draft rule is finalized in more or less its current form. Jensen said in response to the question by BioWorld regarding CMS involvement in breakthrough designation, stating that CMS “has always appreciated our relationship with the FDA.”

That relationship has included the rarely used parallel review program, but the two agencies signed a memorandum of understanding roughly 10 years ago regarding data sharing. Jensen said CMS has engaged with FDA in previews of proposed premarket clinical studies of medical technologies, a practice Jensen vowed would continue. The MCIT program will not only leave the interagency collaboration in place, but “will make it stronger,” Jensen said, adding, “there may be different conversations that will be happening” with regard to breakthrough devices so as to allow CMS to prepare itself for the next breakthrough designation.

Automatic HCPCS coding question still up in the air

As to whether breakthrough devices receive a Health care Common Procedure Coding system (HCPCS) code automatically upon FDA approval, Jensen said this is the subject of an ongoing internal conversation at CMS. Much of the agency’s discussion of this and other matters are presently in a preliminary state, and thus she said it is not clear yet how this will be handled. Typically, CMS knows what the FDA-approved product label looks like for breakthrough devices before it tackles the HCPCS code question, and there are times when the question is not necessarily whether a new code is needed, and is instead a question of whether the device and related services fall into an existing set of bundled services under one or more Medicare bundled payment programs.

Jensen emphasized that the MCIT rule’s provisions for four years of coverage should not lull device makers to sleep. “Don’t wait until you graduate from MCIT” to lay down the groundwork for a national coverage analysis if that is the route the device maker prefers, she said. The agency is also interested in industry feedback on whether device makers should have to explicitly opt in or out of the MCIT program.

Lab-developed tests are eligible for the MCIT program, but Jensen reiterated that the agency would like to hear whether stakeholders want to see drugs and biologics included as well. She said this is the second time the agency has attempted to codify the definition of “reasonable and necessary,” and that the agency is keen on landing in a durable and appropriate definition for this term.

Jason Bennet, acting director of the Technology Coding and Pricing Group (TCPG), said his office will interact closely with both the Coverage and Analysis Group and the Hospital and Ambulatory Policy Group (HAPG), but acknowledged that there are questions as to whether existing structures are sufficient to handle coverage questions for complex products. “We have had an increase in volume and complexity” where devices and combination products are concerned, and while the agency has been doing its best for some time to improve predictability, the TCPG was formed as a means of handling the coding problem in a more exhaustive manner.

New outreach program in process

Bennet said TCPG encompasses several divisions, including an office for new technology, which will provide internal evaluations for possible new technology ad-on payment and for outpatient new technology pass-through payment. He said the CMS is also standing up a six-month pilot program for aiding in communicating with sponsors regarding staff members that can answer questions.

Sponsors who have questions will be able to reach out via email at medicareinnovation@cms.hhs.gov, and Bennet said the idea is to get the right information at the right time to the right individual in both directions. The practices and procedures that will be used for this will arise from an organic approach, but the CMS will attempt to make more information about the various programs widely available to the public in an effort to tamp down on the confusion before any outreach has to take place. Bennet also referred to the massive complexity of some of the agency’s rulemaking, such as the inpatient fee schedule, which routinely runs nearly 2,000 pages each year.

“I think we recognize that not everyone reads every one of the rules we put out,” Bennet quipped.

Carol Blackford, director of HAPG, said CMS had formed a work group for pandemic response that had met twice a day, seven days a week for the first few months of the pandemic. Blackford said the agency had heard early on that some of the telehealth waivers “were really game-changers for the provision of care on the ground.” Prior to the emergency, only 14,000 beneficiaries had invoked telehealth in a given week, but that number has ballooned to more than 10 million beneficiaries over the course of pandemic.

The draft Medicare physician fee schedule (MPFS) would permanently expand telehealth, but Blackford said the agency is taking a glide-path approach that adds services that can be safely added without undue risk of fraud and abuse. There are some codes for which CMS has insufficient information to devise a plausible inclusion to the telehealth list, however. “We are looking for creative ways” to add to the list of telehealth-covered services, Blackford said, adding that the draft MPFS for calendar year 2020 won’t be the last word on the subject.