Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, appointed Jeremy Levin to its board, effective Oct. 12. Levin is chairman and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

Qihan Biotech Inc., of Hangzhou, China, expanded its scientific advisory board to include: George Church (co-chair), James F. Markmann (co-chair), Dan Kaufman, Hiromitsu Nakauchi, Qizhi Tang, Philip O'Connell, Jonathan Maltzman, Robert A. Montgomery, Camillo Ricordi, Zengjun Xu, Xin Du and Andrew Adams.