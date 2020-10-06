HONG KONG – Shanghai-based Bioshin Ltd., the Asia-Pacific arm of New Haven, Conn.-based Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., has added $60 million to its war chest via a series A investment.

Karl Lintel, CEO, Bioshin

Orbimed was the lead investor, Bioshin CEO Karl Lintel told BioWorld. Other participants include Cormorant Asset Management LLC, HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd., Surveyor Capital and Suvretta Capital Management LLC. Lintel declined to specify how much Orbimed and each of the other investors contributed. Biohaven remains a majority shareholder after the transaction.

Although Orbimed declined to comment for the piece, David Wang, a partner at Orbimed Asia, said, “There is potential in Biohaven’s product portfolio in China and the broader Asia region, which will benefit patients in the region.” Cooley LLP acted as legal counsel for the investors, and Locke Lord LLP advised Biohaven.

Donnie McGrath, president and executive chairman of Bioshin, said the partnership gives the company the funding to independently advance its lead pipeline assets without relying on Biohaven to fund the efforts in APAC. “Migraine, neurologic and neuropsychiatric diseases represent a significant medical and social burden in the APAC region," he said.

Bioshin will use the funds to develop the Biohaven clinical portfolio in Asia, including Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) and troriluzole, while also building out the company in China. Planning for phase III trials in China and Korea for acute migraines is already underway, as well as efforts to initiate sites in China for the global registrational trial of troriluzole for spinocerebellar ataxia indications. Bioshin’s team is looking to start both trials in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Troriluzole modulates glutamate, an excitatory neurotransmitter. It’s being developed by Biohaven as an adjunctive obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) therapy. Although the company said in June that its phase II/III proof-of-concept study of troriluzole to treat OCD failed to meet its primary outcome measure at week 12, the company was looking to initiate an appropriately powered pivotal phase III study of two doses of troriluzole vs. placebo after an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA, Biohaven CEO Vlad Coric said.

Meanwhile, Biohaven received FDA approval for Nurtec ODT for the treatment of acute migraines in adults in late February as the first calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist on the market in orally disintegrating tablet form . The company’s first FDA-product is the second oral small-molecule CGRP antagonist to be approved, after Allergan plc’s Ubrelvy (ubrogepant), which received FDA approval in December 2019.

Named by Cortellis Drugs to Watch as one of 11 drugs with blockbuster potential, Nurtec is expected to see annual sales top the $1 billion-mark within five years. It was one of three CNS drugs on the list, alongside New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s ozanimod and ofatumumab from Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG.

With the number of people suffering from migraines at 1 billion globally, of which 39 million cases are in the U.S., according to the Migraine Research Foundation, Biohaven is unlocking a massive market with Nurtec ODT.

Spun off in November 2018, Bioshin was formed “to advance the Biohaven portfolio in all of APAC, excluding Japan,” and currently has five employees, Lintel said. Bioshin’s board of directors includes McGrath as executive chairman, Coric and Orbimed’s Wang alongside Lintel, who was promoted from the chief operating officer role.

The company’s aims “to expand its portfolio through global in-licensing and partnering efforts and build a pipeline of assets targeting neuroscience diseases in the APAC region,” Lintel added. Bioshin’s Chinese name derives from the expression shishuo xinyu, which in direct translation means “a new account of the tales for the world” or in more real terms, “leading innovation,” Zoey Wang, general manager at Bioshin, told BioWorld. The name reflects the company’s goal of “advancing innovative therapies,” Wang added.

Chinese patients make up around 20% of all Alzheimer’s disease cases globally, with the number expected to reach around 16 million by 2030. Other degenerative neurologic diseases on the rise in the country include Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinocerebellar ataxia and multiple system atrophy, opening a growing neurologic and neuropsychiatric disease market for Bioshin to tap into.