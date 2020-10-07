Biosense Webster Inc. reported U.S. FDA approval of its Thermocool Smarttouch SF ablation catheter for the treatment of patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (persistent AF). This follows results of the prospective, multicenter Precept study, which showed the catheter to be safe and effective for 80% of patients over 15 months of ablation therapy with clinically meaningful improvement in quality of life.

“The management of persistent AF aims to prevent AF recurrence and associated disabilities while reducing side effects from treatment,” Biosense president Uri Yaron told BioWorld. “FDA approval and the Precept study help to further our commitment to advancing AF treatment, providing electrophysiologists with state-of-the-art options for their patients."

Big risks: stroke, heart failure

AF is characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate that leaves patients short of breath and feeling weak, but normally only for short periods of time. It’s when AF persists from a week up to a year that their doctors become really concerned about increased risk of complications such as stroke and heart failure leading to death.

Yaron explained that restored sinus rhythm in patients with AF is normally maintained using anti-arrhythmic drugs (AAD). Some patients with serious arrhythmias are not successful with drug therapy and so catheter ablation, proven to be a successful treatment option for paroxysmal AF, may be recommended.

“However, there has been limited data on outcomes for patients with persistent AF, so Irvine, Calif.-based Biosense Webster – a business unit of Johnson & Johnson – sponsored the Precept study to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of persistent atrial fibrillation ablation with contact-force sensing radiofrequency technology like that employed in our catheter.”

To address the absence of data, the study enrolled 381 patients with documented symptomatic persistent AF who had not responded or were intolerant of one or more AADs. Conducted at 27 sites across the U.S. and Canada, effectiveness was measured by freedom in patients from documented recurrence of atrial flutter/atrial tachycardia episodes of 30 seconds or longer.

Criteria also included freedom from acute procedural failure, use of a non-study catheter, among others, said Yaron. Not only did the Thermocool Smarttouch lead to a clinically meaningful improvement in quality of life “it reduced AAD use, cardioversion and hospitalization in persistent AF patients,” said Yaron.

Biosense couples its catheter with its Carto 3 mapping system which creates 3D maps of a patient’s heart structures and is designed to help electrophysiologists assess the heart. It localizes the catheter and tracks it along the cavotricuspid, a part of the right atrium.

“It enables a physician to detect and diagnose arrhythmias – using diagnostic catheters – and then to treat arrhythmias using therapeutic ablation catheters,” Yaron noted. He also cited the Carto 3 System Version 7 as the latest tool for addressing all major complex arrhythmias, “helping to significantly reduce ablation times, compared to standard mapping algorithms.”

Yaron stressed the importance of selecting with care the doctor and hospital where an ablation is to occur. A well skilled physician and well equipped hospital are required to avoid risks such as bleeding, swelling or bruising at the catheter insertion site, and infection, he said.

Johns & Johnson a big step forward

The first version of the Thermocool Smarttouch was approved for treatment of paroxysmal (occasional) AF in 2014. This was backed up with the Johnson & Johnson purchase of Cordis Webster Inc. in 1996 and Biosense Inc. in 1997. The two companies were combined in 1998 to form Biosense Webster.

Since then Johnson & Johnson has put its sizeable reputation and resources behind diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The announced FDA approval and launch of the Thermocool Smarttouch SF ablation catheter is only one step along the path for assisting patients with AF, said Yaron. “Our mission is to cure AF.”