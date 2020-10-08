Researchers at Loyola University Chicago have discovered that the gut microbiome metabolite could affect obesity-associated neuropathic pain. Obesity is associated with an increased risk of neuropathic pain, likely because it is a biomarker for diabetes and prediabetes. As a result, obese individuals are also at increased risk of multiple consequences of chronic pain, including the use of addictive painkillers. The gut microbiome has separately been shown to modulate both metabolic health and pain perception, leading the researchers to study the links between the two in more detail. They showed that mice fed a high-fat Western diet developed signs of peripheral neuropathy that were “attenuated by concurrent fecal microbiome transplantation (FMT),” as well as changes in immune cell populations and lipid metabolism. The scientists found that “there was a correlation between an increase in the circulating short-chain fatty acid butyrate and pain improvement following FMT. Additionally, butyrate modulated gene expression and immune cells in the [peripheral nervous system]. Circulating butyrate was also negatively correlated with distal pain in 29 participants with varied body mass index. Our data suggest that the metabolite butyrate, secreted by the gut microbiome, underlies some of the effects of FMT.” The team published its findings in the Oct. 5, 2020, online issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Prying the BBB back open for improved LSD treatment

A team at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has gained new insights into the mechanisms by which lysosomal enzymes are transported across the blood-brain barrier (BBB), and identified a strategy to increase such transport in animal studies, which could lead to improved treatment of lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Insulin-like growth factor 2 receptor (IGF2R), which is also called cation-independent mannose-6-phosphate receptor (CI-MPR), transports lysosomal enzymes across the blood-brain barrier during development, but receptor levels are very low in adults. Previous work had shown that IGFR2 transported enzymes into the brain that are used for the therapeutic treatment of LSDs, a group of metabolic disorders. LSDs are individually rare because many different enzymes can lead to the development of these disorders. However, collectively, they cause 70% of pediatric neuronopathic disease, and enzyme replacement therapies do not penetrate the BBB. In their experiments, the team showed that the microRNA mir-143 inhibited the expression of IGFR2, and that depleting miR-143 increased IGFR2 levels and enabled the transport of enzyme replacement therapy into the brain in a mouse model of Hurler Syndrome, a severe neuronal LSD. “These studies not only uncover a novel role of miR-143 as an important modulator for the developmental decline of [IGFR2] on the BBB, but they also demonstrate the functional significance of depleting miR-143 for ‘rescuing’ BBB-anchored CI-MPR on advancing CNS treatment” for neurological LSDs. They reported their results in the Oct. 7, 2020, online issue of Molecular Therapy.