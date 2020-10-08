San Carlos, Calif.-based Galaxy Medical Inc., which has developed pulsed electric field (PEF) technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, revealed the first treatments in the ECLIPSE-AF study, which is evaluating the Centauri system. The trial will assess the safety and efficacy of the Centauri as the company looks forward to obtaining a CE mark.

"The Galaxy Medical Centauri system operated seamlessly within my atrial fibrillation ablation clinical workflow,” explained Ante Anić, EP lab director at University Hospital Split in Croatia and the primary investigator of the study. In Anić’s view, PEF energy is poised to be the future in electrophysiology.

For its part, PEF technology uses high-voltage, high-frequency bursts of electrosurgical energy to ablate tissue. Compared with radiofrequency and cryoablation procedures, PEF has the potential to improve the safety of cardiac ablation by reducing the unintentional conductive heating or cooling of extracardiac structures, according to the company. Efficacy may be enhanced with the creation of full-thickness, transmural lesions where the therapeutic dose of PEF energy is limited to the myocardium.

The system is designed as an open energy platform with proprietary interface hardware and waveform control algorithms, allowing electrophysiologists to continue with the established point-by-point clinical workflow widely used in cardiac ablation procedures. Key features include the following: plug and play with all cardiac mapping and navigation systems; no-compromise compatibility with market-released focal and contact force sensing catheters; physician choice of dose setting when treating variable tissue thickness; proprietary technology that completely eliminates microbubbles during PEF delivery; and automated voltage control to prevent overdosing or underdosing.

Jonathan Waldstreicher, CEO of Galaxy Medical, emphasized that his company had prioritized safety during product development. “With the complete elimination of microbubbles, which may cause cerebral or coronary air emboli, we have addressed the primary safety concern with PEF technology in the heart,” he explained, adding that interoperability and efficacy also top focuses.

“On interoperability, we integrate into today's EP lab with the tools that electrophysiologists have come to depend on to deliver safe and effective patient-centered ablation procedures tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, which will lead to more rapid uptake of this technology.”

Company beginnings

Galaxy Medical was formed by Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and is hoping to address the needs of cardiac electrophysiologists. And by focusing on atrial fibrillation (AF), the company is setting its sights on a big problem for patients globally.

“AF is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, affecting approximately 33.5 million people worldwide and results in significant mortality, morbidity, and overall health expenditure,” Waldstreicher told BioWorld, citing findings that appeared previously in Circulation and Value in Health. Waldstreicher’s name may sound familiar, as he is the founder and CEO of Gala Therapeutics and a partner at ATP.

He further noted that just in the U.S., there are roughly 3 million to 6 million people with AF. That number could triple over the next 30 years.

“Additionally, AF is the primary diagnosis for more than 454,000 hospitalizations and the treatment of AF is estimated to have a total annual cost of $6.65 billion,” he added, citing findings from Value in Health, The American Journal of Cardiology and Circulation.

“Our most recent market assessment indicates that there are more than 400,000 cardiac ablation cases performed annually in the U.S. and that the AF catheter ablation markets are continuing to experience solid double-digit growth.” He added that physicians have expressed great interest in PEF, and there could be a rapid shift from thermal modalities.

Furthermore, the pulsed field ablation (PFA) landscape is on the verge of becoming very competitive. He pointed to Biosense Webster’s recent announcement that it had treated patients in Europe. “Medtronic has already treated patients in Australia, Canada, and at Ohio State,” he added, with Abbott Laboratories having a program, too. “The only similar PFA system on the market is at our sister company, Gala Therapeutics, which has a CE mark and uses it in the airway,” he added. “No group is yet cleared in the U.S. or Europe for cardiac ablation.”

He highlighted two key differentiators with his company’s tech, the first being the catheter. “The other companies ... are all pursuing a ‘single shot’ approach, similar to Medtronic’s cryoablation, where they target the pulmonary veins directly. In our minds, it is extremely difficult to achieve circumferential and transmural ablations with a true single shot of PFA dose.”

The other differentiator is dosing, as there are numerous knobs to adjust when devising a waveform and adjusting parameters. “Engineers have to balance a line between non-thermal and thermal – favoring non-thermal – minimizing muscle contracture, and reducing microbubble formation, all while delivering enough energy to get a predictable and deep lesion.

And the company hopes to share some good news soon. “We expect our initial results to be presented at a major cardiac electrophysiology meeting in the first quarter of 2021,” Waldstreicher told BioWorld. In addition, the company is looking beyond Europe and actively is working with the U.S. FDA for an eventual greenlight.