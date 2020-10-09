As clinical trials, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begin to resume and biopharma companies find workarounds to keep the research going, activity in phase I, II and III studies picked up by more than 40% in September.

Similar to prior months, about 16% of the 375 items of news were focused on vaccines and therapeutics to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The percentage was 15% in August and 16% in July.

In total, the updates – which range from trial starts and enrollments to interim, top-line and final data – amounted to 135 for phase I, 130 for phase II and 110 for phase III. This compares to a total of 267 in August, the lowest month in the past six, and 297 in July. So far in October, there have been 82 clinical trial entries, 10 of which are related to COVID-19.

Clinical data collected in 2020 through Oct. 8 can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.