The regulatory path for Saniona AB’s Tesomet for treating two rare eating disorders, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic obesity, continues to be a winding one with surprises along the way. The newest twist is pre-IND feedback from the FDA that knocked the stock down 10.5% on Oct. 9.

The company had expected to file its IND before the end of 2020 for Tesomet (tesofensine + metoprolol), a fixed-dose combination of a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and a beta-1 selective blocker for treating PWS. The company is following the 505(b)2 pathway in the proposed phase IIb trial.

Saniona had asked the FDA if its planned phase IIb study, which the company said it expects to initiate in the first half of 2021, could be a single pivotal trial and was told in the newest advisory to consider a supportive phase IIb prior to beginning a phase III to ensure safety and efficacy in PWS. The guidance comes from the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry in the Office of Neuroscience. The phase IIb is designed to evaluate multiple Tesomet doses in adults and adolescents. The FDA also recommended Saniona evaluate Tesomet in patients younger than age 12.

The pre-IND feedback also recommended a supportive phase IIb plus a phase III for Tesomet in treating hypothalamic obesity while it agreed that the 505(b)(2) pathway is an appropriate development pathway for Tesomet. However, the FDA added that it was concerned about those in the general obese population that might use the therapy off-label and recommended that Saniona evaluate the potential for problems. Options include a cardiovascular outcomes study or clarification on how the company would restrict Tesomet distribution to only hypothalamic obese patients.

That recommendation comes from the FDA’s Division of Diabetes, Lipid disorders and Office of Cardiology, Hematology, Endocrinology and Nephrology. Saniona said it is asking for additional guidance to clarify the best path forward.

In June, Saniona reported that it had completed its pre-IND meetings with the FDA and received positive feedback about the regulatory path, including an indication from the agency that it agreed with the company on the trial design, dosages and the PWS phase IIb study’s duration.

In April, Saniona reported top-line results from a 24-week phase II study that showed Tesomet was safe and well-tolerated in treating hypothalamic obesity. The data showed statistically significant improvements in body weight and waist circumference. Glycemic control was also observed compared to placebo.

In Saniona’s phase IIa trial, Tesomet reported in September 2019 that Tesomet significantly reduced hyperphagia, a powerful urge to eat that often results in overeating, in adolescent PWS patients. The exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 18 PWS patients was done in two parts, the first in nine adults with PWS and the second in nine adolescents. The primary endpoint was to examine the change in body weight with Tesomet compared to placebo. Secondary objectives included eating behavior and hyperphagia, body composition, lipids and other metabolic parameters.

The first part was completed in 2018 and showed that Tesomet 0.5 mg per day for three months provided clinically meaningful weight loss and a significant reduction in hyperphagia in adults. The results also suggested that the optimal dose of Tesomet in patients with PWS may be lower than in other indications, including hypothalamic obesity.

The second half of the study was a double blind, three-month trial of adolescents followed by two open label extension studies of three months’ duration each. The results showed Tesomet to be safe and well-tolerated at lower doses (0.125 mg/day and 0.25 mg/day) and provided dose dependent effects on weight, body mass index and hyperphagia consistent to what the company had found observed in adults at the higher 0.5 mg/day dose. The company said it concluded from the data that a broad spectrum of PWS patients are likely to receive significant benefits on body weight, BMI and hyperphagia at a dose of 0.25 mg/day.

The Ballerup, Denmark-based company’s stock (STOCKHOLM:SANION) took a 10.5% dive before closing Oct. 9. The stock’s crest in the past 12 months was on Aug. 11 when shares went for $42.50 each. Since then, it’s been a steady drift downward.

A rare genetic disease, PWS is characterized by decreased muscle tone and poor feeding in infancy, followed by the onset of hyperphagia in childhood, leading to morbid obesity and early death. Hypothalamic obesity involves an excessive appetite and the inability to feel satisfied after eating. The result is often rapid weight gain. There are no treatments specifically approved for either indication. Prevalence estimates for PWS vary from one in 12,000 to one in 77,000, differing depending on the country.

PWS is fairly well understood but more findings continue to roll out. A paper published in Hormone Research in Pediatrics described how children with PWS bear high levels of a protein called LIGHT/TNFSF14, which may contribute to obesity and low bone mineral density. Data were presented at the European Society for Pediatric Endocrinology meeting last year in Vienna.