Hydrogel developed to help repair damaged nerves

Injuries to peripheral nerves often result in chronic pain, neurologic disorders, paralysis or disability. Autologous nerve transplantation, a common treatment strategy, does not always restore function, and multiple follow-up surgeries are sometimes needed. Researchers in China wanted to develop an effective, fast-acting treatment that could replace autologous nerve transplantation; they decided to explore conducting hydrogels – water-swollen, biocompatible polymers that can transmit bioelectrical signals. The researchers prepared a tough but stretchable conductive hydrogel containing polyaniline and polyacrylamide. The crosslinked polymer had a 3D microporous network that, once implanted, allowed nerve cells to enter and adhere, helping restore lost tissue. The team showed that the material could conduct bioelectrical signals through a damaged sciatic nerve removed from a toad. They then implanted the hydrogel into rats with sciatic nerve injuries. Two weeks later, the rats' nerves recovered their bioelectrical properties, and their walking improved compared with untreated rats. The researchers published their work Oct. 7, 2020, in ACS Nano.

Evidence of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s & MND in brains of young people exposed to dirty air

Previous studies have linked fine particulate air pollution exposure with Alzheimer’s disease, and researchers also have reported evidence of air pollution-derived nanoparticles in the frontal cortex of the brain. But after examining the brainstems of 186 young Mexico City residents aged between 11 months and 27 years of age, researchers found markers not only of Alzheimer’s disease, but also of Parkinson’s and of motor neuron disease (MND). The neuropathological “hallmarks” found even in the youngest infant (11 months old) included nerve cell growths and plaques and tangles formed by misfolded proteins in the brain. These markers of disease were coupled with the presence of distinctive iron-and aluminum-rich nanoparticles within the brainstem – their appearance and composition indicating they were likely to come from vehicle pollution. The one thing common to all of the young people examined in the study was their exposure to high levels of particulate air pollution. This has led researchers to conclude that air pollution of this nature, whether inhaled or swallowed, puts people at risk of potential neurological harm. The findings were published in the December 2020 issue of Environmental Research.

Study identifies brain cells most affected by epilepsy and new targets for their treatment

Epilepsy is caused by a malfunction in brain cells and is usually treated with medicines that control or counteract the seizures. Scientists from the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen and Rigshospitalet have identified the exact neurons that are most affected by epilepsy – some of which have never been linked to epilepsy before. The study differs from previous work by using single cell analysis. Earlier studies on neuronal behavior regarding epilepsy have taken a piece of the human brain and investigated all the neurons together as a group. When using this approach, diseased cells and healthy cells are mixed, making it impossible to identify potential treatment targets. “By splitting the neurons into many thousands of single cells, we can analyze each of them separately. From this huge number of single cells, we can pinpoint exactly what neurons are affected by epilepsy. We can even make a scale from least to most affected, which means that we can identify the molecules with the most promising potential to be effective therapeutic targets,” said Konstantin Khodosevich, co-author of the study that was published Oct. 7, 2020, in Nature Communications. The researchers have analyzed more than 117,000 neurons, making it the largest single cell dataset for a brain disorder published so far. It is the first time a study investigates how every single neuron in the epileptic zone of the human brain is affected by epilepsy. The next step is to study the identified neurons and how their functional changes contribute to epileptic seizures. The hope is to then find molecules that can restore epilepsy-related neuronal function back to normal and inhibit seizure generation.