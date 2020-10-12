LONDON – The first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. has been reported, with a patient testing positive for two distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains within 48 days, while testing negative in between contracting the two infections.

This is the fifth case of reinfection worldwide to have been confirmed by viral DNA sequencing, prompting concerns that previous exposure does not translate to immunity and raising questions for developers of COVID-19 vaccines.

“So far, we’ve only seen a handful of reinfection cases, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more, especially as many cases of COVID-19 are asymptomatic,” said Mark Pandori, of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nevada, who reported the case.

“The demonstration that it is possible to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 may suggest that a COVID-19 vaccine may not be totally protective,” said Brendan Wren, professor of vaccinology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “However, given the 40 million cases worldwide, these small examples of reinfection are tiny and should not deter efforts to develop vaccines,” Wren said.

The case study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, relates to a 25-year-old male living in Washoe County, Nevada, who had no known immune disorders or underlying conditions.

After suffering a mild infection in April, the second infection was more severe, resulting in hospitalization with a need for oxygen support. Between the two infections, the patient twice tested negative.

The genomes of the patient’s virus samples, sequenced in April and June, displayed significant genetic differences. A survey of viral genomes in Nevada has identified samples resembling each of the genotypes seen in the patient.

“Our findings signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily protect against future infection,” said Pandori. “While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfection would have significant implications for our understanding of COVID-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine.”

Four other reinfection cases have been confirmed by viral DNA sequencing, in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Ecuador. However, only in the case in Ecuador has the second infection been worse than the first.

Pandori said the fact that symptomatic cases now show it is possible to be reinfected raises the possibility that there may be many more reinfections in people who are asymptomatic. That could mean being asymptomatic on either the first or second infection, or not showing any symptoms in either case.

“Overall, there is a lack of comprehensive genomic sequencing of positive COVID-19 cases, both in the U.S. and worldwide, as well as a lack of screening and testing,” said Pandori.

Implications for immunization

The findings have implications for vaccination, Pandori said. “If we have truly reported a case of reinfection, initial exposure to SARS-CoV-2 might not result in a level of immunity that is 100% protective for all individuals,” he said. That could put COVID-19 vaccine design on the same footing as influenza vaccines, where annual formulation changes are required depending on which strains are circulating, said Pandori.

“I think most of us have thought that reinfection with COVID-19 was likely to become common as individual immunity levels declined post infection,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, U.K. “However, the findings in the paper are very concerning from the point of view of the very short time between the two infections and the fact that the second illness was more severe than the first,” Hunter said.

It is to be expected repeat infection will occur with different strains, and it is likely many more cases of reinfection will occur in the coming months.

“It is too early to say for certain what the implications of these findings are for any immunization program. But [they] reinforce the point that we still do not know enough about the immune response to this infection,” said Hunter.

As Pandori admits, one of the shortcomings of his study as far as establishing what the correlates for protection may be, is that there is no information on the immune response of the Washoe patient to the first infection.

In addition to what it may mean for immunization, the study also has significance for any public health policy attempts to build herd immunity by letting younger people continue as normal and get exposed to the virus, while shielding vulnerable groups, said Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at Reading University.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that reinfections are possible, but we can’t yet know how common this will be. It might prove to be a rare phenomenon, but it’s equally possible that these could be the first few cases and that there are many more to come,” Clarke said. “The implications of more widespread reinfection are that herd immunity would not work.”

In addition, the possibility of reinfection also has consequences for attempts to “understand when and how the pandemic will end,” said Clarke.