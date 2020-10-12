Complications in pregnancy tied to increased risk of heart disease, stroke later on

Data from an umbrella review has found that pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes and preterm birth, are linked to a heightened risk of heart disease in later life. The researchers also found that other factors – including starting periods early, use of combined oral contraceptives, polycystic ovary syndrome and early menopause – contribute to the risk. At the same time, they found that a longer length of breastfeeding was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. To arrive at these conclusions, U.K. scientists examined relevant databases for published systematic reviews and meta-analyses that investigated links between reproductive factors in women of reproductive age and their subsequent risk of cardiovascular disease. Thirty-two reviews were included, evaluating multiple risk factors over an average follow-up period of seven to 10 years. Their findings were published Oct. 7, 2020, in BMJ .

Creating an artificial vessel

Researchers that included a multidisciplinary team from Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU), Pavlov First Saint Petersburg State Medical University and Institute of Macromolecular Compounds implanted a polymer scaffold as a vascular prosthesis into the rat abdominal aorta and monitored the process of its bioresorption for 16 months. The researchers developed the synthetic tubular scaffold from polylactic acid, which is normally found in the human body. The scaffold gradually dissolves in the body, and a vessel appears in its place. Surgical experiments took place at the Pavlov University. The scaffold was sewn into the rat aorta using microsurgical techniques. After 16 months, the scaffold had dissolved completely, with the artificial vessel looking very similar to the natural one. However, aneurysm formation in the reconstruction zone was noted. All of this represents a win for the team, which hopes to see the creation of an artificial tissue-engineered vascular graft. "Synthetic prosthesis does not undergo remodeling in the child's body, that's why reoperations will be required. [This] is one of the reasons for creation of artificial vessels,” said Vladimir Yudin, of the SPbPU. In addition, the scaffold showed high patency, biocompatibility and nontoxicity. The next step is to seed and cultivate cells, which is responsible for strength, on the scaffold prior operation. This will help to solve the problem of aneurysms at the implantation site. The results were published in the Cell and Tissue Biology journal Aug. 14, 2020.

Hearts in space!

Research published Oct. 1, 2020, in npj Microgravity shows that human spaceflight reduces exercise tolerance and ages astronauts' hearts. The study is based on a mathematical model that permitted the investigation of some spaceflight mechanisms inducing cardiovascular deconditioning – that is the adaptation of the cardiovascular system to a less demanding environment. Understanding microgravity configuration is crucial to ensure the full health and well-being of astronauts in view of near-term missions to the moon and Mars. Furthermore, because spaceflight deconditioning has features akin to accelerated aging, gravitational physiology may lead to helpful insights to delay or prevent the modern lifestyle medical disorders related to a longer lifespan. Of note, exercise tolerance of a spaceflight traveler was found to be comparable to a sedentary, untrained person. At the capillary-venous level, significant waveform alterations were observed, something that can modify the regular perfusion and average nutrient supply at the cellular level.