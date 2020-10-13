Gossamer Bio Inc.’s finding of a subset of especially good responders in the phase IIb study called Leda may have taken some of the edge off two failures with GB-001, an oral DP2 antagonist undergoing tests in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). But the Street still wasn’t happy, and shares (NASDAQ:GOSS) of the San Diego-based firm closed Oct. 13 at $10.09, down $3.50, or 26%.

Sheila Gujrathi, CEO, Gossamer

“I think this will be an area of active dialogue in terms of the patient selection criteria,” said CEO Sheila Gujrathi, referring to upcoming talks with regulators about the strong responders, who represented about 80% of the patients enrolled in Leda.

SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz noted in a report that the exact defining characteristic of the responders was not identified, and the analysis was performed post hoc. Still, the patients in question had about 30% to 39% fewer annual exacerbations of their asthma on drug vs. placebo. The amount compares to 11% to 25% fewer exacerbations for differing doses of GB-001 vs. placebo across the entire trial. Gossamer had aimed to show a 20% to 30% drop in asthma exacerbations, so the stock reaction was “excessively pessimistic,” in his view, “given that it appears that Gossamer achieved what they set out to [achieve].”

Leda enrolled 480 patients with uncontrolled, moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma and assessed the effect of GB-001 as add-on therapy to standard of care over 24 weeks, comparing three dose groups of once-daily drug (20 mg, n=120; 40 mg, n=118; and 60 mg, n=122) to placebo (n=120). The primary endpoint of worsening included five components and was chosen for its sensitivity in detecting deterioration in clinical outcome measures that are known to correlate with exacerbations. A patient was considered to have experienced asthma worsening if he or she met any of the five components by week 24. That endpoint has previously been used in the context of steroid withdrawal studies, including a prior phase II trial of GB-001.

The primary goal of the trial was not met, though consistent and meaningful numeric reductions in the odds of asthma worsening as compared to placebo were observed across all dose groups: 33% (p=0.1425), 32% (p=0.1482) and 35% (p=0.1086), for the GB-001 20-mg, 40-mg and 60-mg segments, respectively. Statistically significant improvements in the key secondary endpoint of time to first asthma worsening as compared to placebo turned up for GB-001 20 mg and 60 mg (28% and 30% risk reduction, p=0.0466 and p=0.0304, respectively), with 40 mg of the drug also demonstrating a numeric improvement (23%, p=0.1222).

Reductions for each GB-001 group as compared to placebo were seen across all individual components of the asthma worsening endpoint. In the post-hoc inspection, odds of experiencing severe asthma worsening (i.e., meeting three or more worsening components) were significantly reduced in all three GB-001 groups as compared to placebo (72%, 88% and 81% reductions, p=0.0044, 0.0003 and 0.0008, for GB001 20 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, respectively).

Crash of the Titan

The expected phase III registrational endpoint of severe annualized exacerbation rate (AER), was evaluated as a secondary endpoint. It’s usually part of phase III efforts that last a year, but AER reductions in Leda compared to placebo were seen for each GB-001 group (GB001 20 mg: 20%; 40 mg: 25%; 60 mg: 11%), albeit not statistically significant.

Numeric improvements in lung function, as measured by morning peak expiratory flow and pre-bronchodilator FEV1, and asthma control, as measured by the Asthma Control Questionnaire, were also recorded for all three GB-001 groups compared to placebo. Gossamer said the post-hoc analysis of patients with “enhanced treatment response” could allow for an enriched patient population in future studies. Optimists such as SVB Leerink’s Schwartz focused on the discovery, and Josh Schimmer, of Evercore ISI, said in a report that, “for a negative study, Gossamer did a surprisingly good job making a case [that] the trial was simply underpowered to detect a meaningful effect,” adding that “consistent effect and clean safety supports advancing the 20-mg dose.” Gossamer is looking for a partner to help pay for the phase III work.

Asked during a conference call with investors whether patients failing to stick with their background meds may have affected Leda’s outcome, Gujrathi said the sector of patients enrolled in Leda (and those to be tested in phase III) represents “a very sick group of patients. They are on multiple asthma controller medications, at least two if not more, consisting of medium or high dose with inhaled corticosteroids and another controller medication. But we do think that they were adherent, and their instruction was to stay on the same dose throughout the study. We always do a lot of reminders around that during the course of study, so I don't think that really affected the data here.”

Gossamer also reported outcomes from the proof-of-concept trial called Titan that signed up 97 patients with CRS, with and without nasal polyps. Titan assessed treatment with GB-001 40 mg vs. placebo over 16 weeks. Neither the primary nor the secondary endpoints of the trial were met. Safety and tolerability proved generally the same as in Leda, and Gossamer said the CRS indication with GB-001 won’t be pursued further.