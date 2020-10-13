Although funds raised for med-tech companies in the third quarter were less than half of the amount raised in the second quarter and 14% less than the first quarter, it was still the best quarter of 2020 for IPOs and venture capital (VC) financings.

It also pushed the money raised through all financing types to its highest level in four years.

Overall, the first nine months has raised $47.5 billion, well above each of the full-year totals for 2019, 2018 and 2017. The med-tech industry’s frontline role in providing diagnostic tests for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as devices used in treating hospitalized patients, has placed a spotlight on technologies needed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies may be harnessing that attention to seek fundraising deals at a time when remote meetings make them easier to get done.

Q3 records top two U.S. IPOs

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Goodrx Holdings Inc. completed the top IPO of not only the third quarter, but for the entire year so far, raising $944.29 million through an offering of 28.6 million shares at $33 each, not including additional shares offered by selling stockholders.

The Goodrx IPO was one of 10 recorded during the quarter for a total of $2.8 billion, which is up from seven in the second quarter worth $1.6 billion and only one in the first quarter worth $245 million. That means the third quarter of 2020 accounts for about $1 billion more than the money raised through IPOs during the first two quarters combined. It is also the best quarter for IPOs since the first quarter of 2018.

While Chinese firms dominated the IPO market in the second quarter of 2020, accounting for 82% of the gross proceeds, there were no IPOs completed by China-based companies in the third quarter. Companies from Israel, the U.S., New Zealand and Belgium debuted during July, August and September.

After Goodrx, the next highest IPO in the third quarter, which is also the second highest for the year, was completed by Boston-based Amwell, which raised $853.3 million through its offering of 47.4 million shares at $18 each. It was followed by San Jose, Calif.-based Outset Medical Inc., which offered 10.3 million shares at $27 each to raise $277.9 million in September. Outset’s IPO was the sixth highest for the year, behind three IPOs completed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the second quarter, but the third highest U.S. IPO for the med-tech industry in 2020.

VC volume up 44%

The third quarter was a busy one in terms of med-tech VC rounds, with 137 completed, about 44% of the total 309 VC financings completed in the first nine months of 2020. There were 89 and 83 in the first and second quarter, respectively.

In total, private companies raised $4 billion in the third quarter, 74% more than the $2.3 billion recorded for each of the previous two quarters. It is the most raised through VC rounds for any quarter within the last four years.

South San Francisco-based Freenome Inc. had the largest VC round in the third quarter, raising $270 million in August for a series C round. The round was also the second highest of the year, behind a $390 million series D by Grail Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., that was completed in May. Illumina Inc. announced plans in September to acquire Grail for $8 billion.

Notably, the third quarter also had the third and fourth biggest VC rounds for the year. Cambridge, Mass.-based Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. raised $257 million through a series B round in July, and Salt Lake City-based Recursion raised $239 million through a series D in September.

Weak quarter for other financings

A total of 28 follow-on offerings in the third quarter raised $2.24 billion, which is significantly below the 39 completed in the second quarter worth $11.45 billion, but up from the 18 in the first quarter worth $2.15 billion.

The top third quarter follow-on offering raised $440 million in September for 10X Genomics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., which offered 4 million shares at $110 each. It is the ninth highest follow-on offering for the year behind several large notes offerings completed in May.

Private placements and other private financings of public companies (public/other) have been strong this year, but most of the activity was seen in the first half of 2020. Only 32 public/other financings raised $2.3 billion in the third quarter, which is down by 69% from the second quarter (62, $7.4 billion) and by 73% from the first quarter (46, $8.5 billion).

The top public/other financings of the third quarter were notes offerings in which Mountain View, Calif.-based Omnicell Inc. raised $500 million and Washington-based Danaher Corp. raised $1 billion, both in September. Omnicell’s offering is the 12th highest public/other financing this year, while Danaher’s raise is the sixth highest.

All med-tech financings are updated and can be found within BioWorld MedTech Snapshots.