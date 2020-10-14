Alphatec Holdings Inc., a Carlsbad, Calif.-based provider of spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, said it had commenced an underwritten public offering of $85 million of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Avricore Health Inc., which is a health care technology company focused on delivering a range of health innovations within the community pharmacy, reported a nonbrokered private placement of up to 15 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.5 million. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

China’s Broncus Holding Co., which focuses on diagnostic and therapeutic technology for lung diseases, reported the closing of a series C round of funding led by Lake Bleu Capital. It also included Baidu Capital, Ascendum Capital, CNCB Capital and DCP Capital, along with previous investor Qiming Venture Capital. The funds will be used to further develop markets and technology across lung cancer, emphysema and other important lung diseases. Efforts will include expanding global market adoption of the Archimedes Virtual Bronchoscopic Navigation system combining fused fluoroscopy, real-time bronchoscopy and virtual bronchoscopic navigation for 3D views and access to nodules anywhere in the lungs; expanded commercial adoption and global clinical studies of the Intervapor system for Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapor Ablation used in emphysema; U.S. and European studies of the Empower RF Catheter used in Bronchoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation; and further development of next-generation RF technology to precisely treat lung nodules.

Seattle’s Nanostring Technologies Inc. reported the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $230 million. The number of shares issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 750,000 additional shares. Net proceeds to Nanostring from the offering were about $215.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and the estimated expenses of the offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general purposes.