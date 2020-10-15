Biovo Technologies Ltd., of Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, said it has installed Cuffix devices in the largest newly established COVID-19 ward in one of Israel's leading hospitals. Cuffix is an economical, self-contained, disposable cuff pressure regulator and monitor, according to the company.

Blackstone Medical Services said it will be opening its mobile cardiac telemetry division offices in Burtonsville, Md., Oct. 19.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Ridgefield, Conn., has entered a collaboration with the Yale Clinical and Translational Research Accelerator to launch a study exploring digital health technologies for adults with heart failure. The goal of the study is to determine the impact of three digital health technologies on patient outcomes, clinical efficiencies and the improvement in patient quality of life.

The Cardiac Safety Research Consortium (CSRC), of Durham, N.C., reported the establishment of a first-in-kind national database of pediatric cardiac screening information aimed at advancing the ability to discover potentially dangerous pediatric cardiac conditions and preventing sudden cardiac arrest or death in young people. The database is being developed through a multidisciplinary partnership formed by the CSRC with support from the U.S. FDA, with the goal of identifying and overcoming barriers to effective pediatric cardiac screening.

Lexington, Mass.-based Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc. and Volpara Solutions, a software company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand, and Lynnwood, Wash., that is focused on preventing advanced-stage breast cancer, reported an expanded partnership to provide mammography facilities and clinicians with breast imaging solutions designed to improve image quality, streamline workflow and accurately assess a patient's breast density.

IDbyDNA, of Salt Lake City, and Illumina Inc., of San Diego, are co-launching the new respiratory pathogen ID/AMR target enrichment assay for research use only. The team will leverage IDbyDNA’s Explify platform and Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to deliver the detection of respiratory pathogens and the first one based on NGS.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc., of Littleton, Mass., has shipped the first accelerator module for the Mevion s250i Proton Therapy system to Kushan, China. The 15-ton compact accelerator, the heart of the proton therapy system, is the smallest of its kind and the first in China.

Novacyt SA, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, has acquired IT-IS International Ltd., a diagnostic instrument development and manufacturing company based in Camberley, U.K., for £10.1 million (US$13 million) in cash. IT-IS is the exclusive manufacturer of Novacyt’s q16 and q32 rapid polymerase chain reaction instruments.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri in Jakarta, Indonesia, have inked a seven-year agreement to integrate cutting-edge innovations in diagnostic imaging, connected care and informatics, as well as service, maintenance and financing at the newly built hospital.

Scriptsender LLC, of West Palm Beach, Fla., reported a partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc., of Wayne, N.J., a unit of Tokyo-based Konica Minolta Inc., to streamline radiology workflows. Under the arrangement, Konica Minolta will offer Scriptsender as a value-add to its Exa remote installation services and picture archiving and communication system customers.

Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical Inc. and Bioaffinity Technologies Inc., of San Antonio, are partnering to advance the Cypath Lung, a noninvasive flow cytometry diagnostics test for lung cancer that is being developed as a laboratory-developed test by Precision Pathology Services, of San Antonio. The partnership enables the use of Smiths Medical’s Acapella vibratory positive expiratory pressure (PEP) therapy for at-home collection of samples analyzed by Bioaffinity’s Cypath Lung.

Summit Biolabs Inc., of Aurora, Colo., and the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are teaming up to develop and commercialize saliva-based liquid biopsy tests for early detection of head and neck cancer and diagnosis of COVID-19 and other viral contagions.

Trekstor, of Bensheim, Germany, said its Blnk Healthcare brand is launching two new COVID-19 and influenza A+B antigen test kits.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Victory Square Health Inc., a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc., said it has established a distribution network in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore to make its Safetest COVID-19 testing kits available across the region. The new partnerships are with Hong Kong-based Nupaf Ltd., Jaya Unggul Gemilang Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur, an associate of Singapore-based Olim Het Pte. Ltd. and Added Value Business and Marketing Solutions Inc. in Manila.