Mobile smartphone tech tied to better clinical outcomes for OHCA

Mobile smartphone technology can speed up the dispatch of first responders and thereby help improve hospital cardiac arrest (OCHA) survival. In France, the Staying Alive app improved health care delivery and OHCA survival outcomes within one year in the Greater Paris area between July 2017 and 2018. The application allows registered first responders located near an OHCA scene to be alerted via a push notification. Upon acknowledgment of the notification, available responders are directed toward the scene of OHCA and receive a map of automated external defibrillators in the area. While researchers see hope with this app, its impact on clinical outcomes and overall cost effectiveness remains unclear. The findings were published in the October 2020 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM).

Lung scans for earlier COVID-19 detection

Research published in Stroke Oct. 29, 2020, made the case that computed tomography angiogram (CTA) scans may offer fast and early detection of COVID-19 in acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. A retrospective analysis of patients treated for AIS at three hospitals in the Bronx from March 1 to April 30, was conducted, with 57 individuals who received a CTA scan within 24 hours of hospitalization for AIS included. Researchers used CTA scans to evaluate the lung apices for signs of COVID-19 pneumonia. They subsequently analyzed the accuracy of using CTA scans for COVID-19 diagnosis alone, as well as in combination with patient-reported symptoms. Among the findings, the researchers determined that CTA scans in combination with patient feedback to symptom questions were able to diagnose the disease with 83% accuracy before results were received from traditional nasal swab tests. In addition, 30 of the 57 patients included in the study were COVID-19 positive, while 20 of the COVID-19 positive patients and two of the COVID-19 negative patients had findings highly suspicious for COVID-19 pneumonia on their CTA lung scans. The researchers acknowledged that there were study limitations, but they still see hope. “Screening questionnaires alone are often inaccurate because of the absence of symptoms or the patient is unable to speak because they are suffering from an acute stroke,” explained Charles Esenwa, lead author of the study and an assistant professor and a stroke neurologist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. “Early diagnosis via CT scans has helped our center protect other patients and staff through early isolation, and it has also allowed us to start early supportive care for those suspected of having stroke who are COVID-19 positive.” Esenwa added.

Cholesterol meds affects the organs differently

Statins lower cholesterol levels, preventing cardiovascular disease and blood clots. However, there are side effects, including muscle pain or myalgia, which may lead to reduced quality of life, pain and inactivity. Statins inhibit both the production of cholesterol in the cell, as well as an important element in the energy production in the cells' mitochondria. Statins are suspected of lowering the energy level in the cells, thus causing myalgia in muscle cells. To that end, Danish researchers set out to determine whether statins also inhibit the energy production in blood cell mitochondria. Research from the Center for Healthy Aging at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences now shows that statins do not have the expected effect. “We can see that long-term treatment with statins at the recommended dose increases the blood cells' ability to produce energy. These are surprising results. We had expected statins to behave the same way that they do in muscle cells, but in fact they do the exact opposite here,” explained Lene Juel Rasmussen, executive director and professor at the Center for Healthy Aging. Even though the mechanism behind statins' effect on the blood remains unknown, the findings provide insight into the effect of statins: They behave differently in various parts of the body. “Previous studies suggest that statins have a potentially beneficial effect on some forms of cancer and possibly also on some forms of dementia. If we are able to produce new knowledge on the effect of statins on various parts of the body, we can use this knowledge to design drugs based on the beneficial effects. If statins have a positive effect on the brain, for example, we can focus on using them in the design of drugs for dementia,” Rasmussen concluded. The results appeared Oct. 12, 2020, in Scientific Reports.