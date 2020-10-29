|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Affyimmune Therapeutics Inc., of Natick, Mass.
|AIC-100
|CAR T targeting ICAM-1
|Thyroid tumor
|Enrolled first patient in the study measuring the safety, biological activity and real-time assessment of CAR T cell localization in patients
|Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|Taletrectinib
|Next-generation ROS1/NTRK inhibitor
|Metastatic non small cell lung cancer
|Data from 18 evaluable patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC enrolled in 2 studies, confirmed ORR for ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor-treatment-naïve patients was 66.7%, with DCR of 100%; for those pretreated with 1 prior ROS1 TKI, ORR was 33.3% and DCR was 88.3%; confirmed ORR for patients pretreated with 2 prior ROS1 TKI was 33.3% with DCR of 66.7%; median PFS was 29.1 months for ROS1 TKI treatment-naïve patients, 14.2 months for patients pretreated with 1 prior ROS1 TKI, and 4.1 months for patients pretreated with 2 prior ROS1 TKIs
|Connect Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., of Taicang, China
|CBP-201
|Antibody targeting IL-4Ralpha
|Atopic dermatitis
|At week 4, change from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index was 74% and 74.4% for the 150-mg and 300-mg doses, respectively, compared with 32.9% for placebo; reductions in Body Surface Area were 62.7% and 58.7% for the 150-mg and 300-mg doses, respectively, compared with 28.7% for placebo
|Frequency Therapeutics Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|FX-322
|Activates progenitor cells and regenerates auditory hair cells in the inner ear
|Age related hearing loss
|First patient dosed; safety, otologic and audiologic will be measured on day 30 and 90 following administration of FX-322 or placebo; data readout expected in second quarter of 2021
|Frequency Therapeutics Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|FX-322
|Activates progenitor cells and regenerates auditory hair cells in the inner ear
|Severe sensorineural hearing loss
|Plans to start study this quarter; safety, otologic and audiologic will be measured on day 30 and 90 following administration of FX-322 or placebo; data readout expected in Q3 2021
|Hookipa Pharma Inc., of New York
|HB-202/HB-201
|Replicating arenavirus therapy based on the pichinde (202) and lymphocytic choriomeningitis (201) viruses
|Human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers
|First patient dosed in the study testing alternating sequential treatment with HB-202 and HB-201; primary endpoint of phase I portion is determining the phase II dose; secondary endpoints include antitumor activity and immunogenicity
|Immunomolecular Therapeutics Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|IMT-002
|HLA-DQ8 blocker
|Type 1 diabetes
|Completed phase Ia study in healthy subjects with no adverse events; launched the 30-patient phase Ib study testing multiple ascending doses of the drug; study will measure safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profiles of the drug
|Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TRX-518
|Anti-GITR product
|Advanced solid tumors
|Phase Ib/IIa study testing combination with cyclophosphamide and Bavencio (avelumab, EMD Serono/Pfizer Inc.) terminated; product development discontinued unrelated to safety
|Plus Therapeutics Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Rhenium Nanoliposomes
|Nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclide
|Recurrent glioblastoma
|First patient treated in the sixth and final cohort of the Respect study; expects to complete enrollment by the end of 2020
|Spark Global, of Stanford, Calif.
|Temporary Immunity Agent for COVID-19
|Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in a nasal drop
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|First participant dosed in the study which will enroll 24 patients who will receive a single dose followed by multiple doses in an additional 24 participants
|Phase II
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|AR-15512
|TRPM8 agonist
|Dry eye disease
|First patient treated in the Comet-1 study comparing 2 dose levels of the drug to vehicle; primary efficacy endpoints are ocular discomfort and tear production; top-line results expected in the third quarter of 2021
|Annovis Bio Inc., Berwyn, Pa.
|ANVS-401
|Inhibits neurotoxic proteins
|Early Alzheimer’s disease
|Resumed treatment of patients in the study after it was paused in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic; 15 patients enrolled in the 24-patient study; data expected in 2021
|Avillion LLP, of London
|Sonelokinab (M-1095)
|Anti-IL-17 A/F Nanobody
|Chronic psoriasis
|Study met primary endpoint based on IGA at week 12 with clinically meaningful and statistically significant results for all tested doses (p<0.001); all secondary endpoints; PASI 75, PASI 90 and PASI 100 at week 12 endpoints were also met with high statistical significance (p≤0.002); at highest dose, PASI 90 responses seen in about 1/3 patients at week 4; 4/5 of patients at week 12 and half of patients at week 24
|Biolinerx Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Motixafortide
|CXCR4 inhibitor
|First-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|Started investigator-initiated study which will test the drug in combination with cemiplimab, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel; study will initially enroll 10-12 patients and expand to 40 patients based on data from first set of patients; primary endpoint is ORR; secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability, PFS, duration of clinical benefit and OS; data expected in mid-2022
|Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|Avacopan
|Blocks the C5a receptor
|Hidradenitis suppurativa
|In the overall population, 35.1% of patients taking the 30-mg dose had a clinical response compared to 30.8% of patients taking placebo; in Hurley stage III patients, 42.6% of patients taking the 30-mg dose had a clinical response compared to 22.3% of patients taking placebo (p=0.0349)
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555)
|Neutralizing antibody
|COVID-19
|Data from monotherapy arms of Blaze-1 study testing drug in outpatient setting, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show it may be effective in treating COVID-19 by reducing viral load, symptoms and risk of hospitalization in patients recently diagnosed with mild to moderate illness
|Frequency Therapeutics Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|FX-322
|Activates progenitor cells and regenerates auditory hair cells in the inner ear
|Acquired sensorineural hearing loss
|Plans to provide a complete analysis of day 90 data in the first quarter of 2021; end of study readout after 7 months is expected in the second quarter of 2021
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Vixarelimab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting OSMRβ
|Prurigo nodularis
|Phase IIa study met primary efficacy endpoint with statistically significant reduction in weekly-average Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) from baseline at week 8 vs. placebo; statistically significant percentage of vixarelimab recipients achieved a prurigo nodularis-investigator’s global assessment score of 0/1 at week 8 vs. placebo, and majority of treated subjects showed clinically meaningful greater-than-or-equal-to 4-point weekly-average WI-NRS reduction at week 8
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Proxalutamide (GT-0918)
|Anti-androgen treatment
|COVID-19
|Study reached target enrollment of 381 patients; preliminary data expected before the end of the year
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Delgocitinib
|Topical pan-JAK inhibitor
|Eczema
|Phase IIb dose-finding study demonstrated a statistically significant dose-response relationship, showing it may have the potential to become a new treatment option for adults with mild-to-severe chronic hand eczema
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Tralokinumab
|IL-13 receptor antagonist
|Atopic dermatitis
|Results from a pooled safety analysis of the phase III trials ECZTRA 1, 2, and ECZTRA 3, the phase II ECZTRA 5 and phase IIb trials demonstrate overall frequency of AEs with tralokinumab was comparable to placebo in the initial 16-week period in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-COV2
|Antibody cocktail targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|In patients with high viral load, there was a 0.68 log10 copies/mL greater reduction in viral load with REGN-COV2 compared to placebo (combined dose groups; p<0.0001); in the overall population of 799 patients, REGN-COV2 reduced COVID-19 related medical visits by 57% through day 29 (2.8% for combined dose groups vs. 6.5% for placebo; p=0.024)
|Phase III
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|Oral JAK inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|Data from Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 studies showed significantly more patients treated with either dose achieved at least 90% improvement in EASI vs. placebo at week 16 (53%/66% 15/30 mg vs. 8% in Measure Up 1; 42%/58% 15/30 mg vs. 5% in Measure Up 2 [p<0.001]); both doses also showed higher proportion of patients achieving clinically meaningful itch reduction vs. placebo at week 4 and maintained through week 16
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Taltz (ixekizumab)
|IL-17 antagonist
|Psoriasis
|In UNCOVER-3 study, 83%, 73% and 89% of patients reported complete clearance in scalp, nail and palmoplantar psoriasis, respectively; safety profile over five years remained consistent with previous reports
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. and Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Lenzilumab and Veklury (remdesivir)
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor and antiviral
|COVID-19
|First patient dosed in Activ-5 Big Effect Trial, evaluating lenzilumab with remdesivir vs. placebo and remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Dublin
|Terlipressin
|Vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors
|Hepatorenal syndrome type 1
|Results from 2 post-hoc studies based on pooled analyses from 3 trials found treated patients required renal replacement therapy (RRT) less often and had improved RRT-free survival up to day 90 vs. placebo; at day 30, 26% in terlipressin group needed RRT vs. 42% on placebo; at day 60, 27% in terlipresson group needed RRT vs. 45% on placebo; at day 90, the difference was 29% vs. 45%
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Phase III COVE study conducted in collaboration with NIH and BARDA fully enrolled with 30,000 participants, including 37% from diverse communities
