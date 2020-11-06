|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Itolizumab
|Targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway
|Acute graft-vs.-host disease
|Of the 3 patients treated in the third cohort of the Equate study, 2 patients had a complete response and 1 had a very good partial response; independent data monitoring committee recommended expanding cohort 3
|Homology Medicines Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|HMI-102
|Gene therapy expressing PAH
|Phenylketonuria
|Well-tolerated and resulted in marked reductions in phenylalanine (Phe) and the Phe-to-tyrosine (Tyr) ratio at 2 doses; Homology is progressing to the randomized, concurrently controlled expansion phase of the trial, which has the potential to be converted to a registrational trial
|Seres Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SER-301
|Microbiome therapeutic
|Mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis
|Treated first of approximately 65 patients in the study; safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) will be measured in first 15 patients; the placebo-controlled cohort of the final 50 patients will measure safety and PK, clinical remission and other measures of drug pharmacology and efficacy
|Viela Bio Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|VIB-7734
|Monoclonal antibody targeting plasmacytoid dendritic cells
|Cutaneous lupus erythematosus
|Median change in the type I interferons signature score in peripheral blood at month 3 was -54% for the 50-mg dose, -83% for the 150-mg dose and +8% for placebo; 75% of patients taking the 150-mg dose had a ≥50% improvement in CLASI-A compared to 29% of patients taking placebo
|Phase II
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine)
|Oral small-molecule activator of the sigma-1 receptor
|Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD)
|Well-tolerated in oral doses up to 50 mg once daily; results showed clinically meaningful, dose-dependent and statistically significant improvements in the Cognitive Drug Research computerized assessment system analysis; study validated the precision medicine approach of targeting SIGMAR1 as a genetic biomarker of response, confirming it acts through SIGMAR1 activation; results support continued development in PDD / PD as well as the currently ongoing phase 2 and phase 2/3 clinical studies in Rett syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease
|Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|Vebicorvir
|Core inhibitor
|Chronic HBV infection
|After withdraw from vebicorvir plus a nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor, 39 of 41 patients relapsed
|Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles
|Neratinib
|Kinase inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 18 mutations after treatment with an EGFR targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|In 10 evaluable patients there were 6 partial responses; clinical benefit was 80%; enrollment continues
|Phase III
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Ofev (nintedanib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Interstitial lung disease
|Interim analysis showed 347 patients with systemic sclerosis-associated disease in Senscis-On extension study who received Ofev had average change in FVC of -51.3 mL from baseline to week 52, similar to change from baseline to week 52 of -42.7 mL for those who received drug in phase III Senscis trial
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Interim data showed 37% more recoveries in the lenzilumab arm compared to the placebo arm
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., of Spring House, Pa., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Tremfya (guselkumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting the p19 subunit of IL-23
|Psoriatic arthritis
|In the Discover-1 and -2 studies, 54%-63% of patients taking Tremfya had a ≥4 point improvement in FACIT-Fatigue compared to 35%-46% of patients taking placebo (unadjusted p≤0.003)
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Canakinumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-1 beta
|Hospitalized COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome
|Study didn't meet its primary endpoint of improved survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation; data to be submitted for publication
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Tofacitinib
|Jak inhibitor
|Ankylosing spondylitis
|At week 16, 56.4% of patients taking tofacitinib achieved an ASAS20 response compared to 29.4% of patients taking placebo (p<0.0001); ASAS40 response rate was 40.6% for tofacitinib and 12.5% for placebo (p<0.0001)
Notes
