|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|ADVM-022
|Gene therapy expressing aflibercept
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|Interim data from the Optic study showed 7 of 9 patients in cohort 3 and 8 of 9 patients in cohort 4 were free of supplemental injections; patients in cohort 3 without supplement treatment had a mean improvement in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of 4.1 letters and a mean change in central retinal thickness (CRT) of -132.7 μm; BCVA and CRT not measured in cohort 4 yet
|Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden, and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|ALG.APV-527
|Targets 5T4 and 4-1BB (CD137)
|Solid tumors expressing 5T4
|Moving drug into clinical development; plan to file a CTA during the first half of 2021
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ATA-188
|Targets EBV-infected B cells and plasma cells
|Progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
|Of the 16 patients who entered the phase Ia open-label extension (OLE), 9 had sustained disability improvement (7 in the first 12 months and 2 during the OLE); in 7 out of the 9 patients, the disability improvement was driven by improvement in Expanded Disability Status Score; expanding enrollment to at least 64 patients and changing the primary endpoint to disability improvement
|Biological E. Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, and Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif.
|COVID-19 subunit vaccine and CpG 1018
|Receptor binding domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started the phase I/II study of 360 participants in India; results expected by February 2021
|Calypso Biotech BV, of Amsterdam
|CALY-002
|Humanized monoclonal antibody neutralizing IL-15
|Healthy volunteers and patients with celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis
|Completed dosing of the first cohort of healthy subjects
|Cerevance Inc., of Boston
|CVN-058
|Antagonist of the type 3 receptor for serotonin
|Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia
|Drug produced a statistically significant improvement in mismatch negativity compared to placebo in phase Ib trial
|Genenta Science Srl, of Milan, Italy
|Temferon
|Hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells expressing Tie2
|Glioblastoma multiforme
|Phase I/IIa trial showed T-cell immunorepertoire changes observed after treatment; evidence of clonal expansion, including tumor associated clones
|Intravacc, of Bilthoven, the Netherlands
|SF2a-TT15
|Shigella vaccine
|Shigella infection prophylaxis
|Data published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases from the 64-participant study showed the non-adjuvanted high dose induced a 25-fold increase in IgG geometric mean titer after 1 injection while the non-adjuvanted low dose induced a 5-fold increase, compared with baseline; alum adjuvant significantly enhanced the specific IgG response at both doses after the third injection
|Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells
|Autologous CAR T-cell treatment targeting MUC16
|Advanced ovarian cancer patients
|Dosed first patients using the Ultraporator system
|Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T cells
|Autologous CAR T-cell treatment targeting CD33
|Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
|Dosed first patients in phase Ia/Ib trial using the Ultraporator system
|Rapt Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|FLX-475
|CCR4 antagonist
|Multiple cancer indications
|In the phase I dose-escalation phase, 14 of 17 evaluable patients treated with FLX-475 had disease control, including an unconfirmed partial response; 13 of the 14 evaluable patients treated with FLX-475plus pembrolizumab had disease control, including 2 confirmed partial responses; in the phase II expansion cohorts, objective response rate was 50% in 2 patients with EBV+ lymphoma treated with the monotherapy; ORR was 60% in 5 nasopharyngeal cancer patients who crossed over from monotherapy to combination therapy; ORR was 33% in 6 patients with head and neck cancer who crossed over; ORR was 10% in 10 patients with head and neck cancer treated directly with the combination
|Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|REVTx‑99
|Intranasal formulation of phosphorylated hexa-acylated disaccharide, a synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A
|Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID‑19 patients at risk for hospitalization)
|Dosed 8 patients in the first cohort of the REVTx‑99; top-line data from the 4-cohort, 32-participant study expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Rhovac AB, of Lund, Sweden
|RV-001
|RhoC GTPase modulator
|Prostate cancer
|Phase I/II data published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer showed 18 of 21 evaluable developed a strong CD4 T-cell response against the vaccine, which lasted at least 10 months after the last vaccination
|Phase II
|Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J.
|rhu-pGSN
|Recombinant human plasma gelsolin
|Severe COVID-19
|Expanding the clinical trial to additional sites in Europe; study has enrolled more than one-third of the target enrollment; independent data safety monitoring board recommended continuation of recruitment based on safety data
|Kodiak Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|KSI-301
|Anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|Exceeded the target enrollment of 550 patients in phase IIb/III trial; data expected in early 2022
|Obseva SA, of Geneva
|Ebopiprant
|Prostaglandin F2alpha receptor antagonist
|Preterm labor
|In the Prolong phase IIb study, 12.5% of women who received ebopiprant delivered within 48 hours of starting treatment compared to 21.8% of patients who received placebo, a reduction of 55%
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|PTC-299
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Started phase II/III study in Australia; actively recruiting in the U.S., Brazil and Spain
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib/ABC-294640)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Completed enrollment of 40 patients in the study; top-line data expected in the coming weeks
|University of Virginia School of Medicine, of Charlottesville
|Fluvoxamine
|Serotonin reuptake inhibitor
|COVID-19
|None of the 80 patients who received fluvoxamine became seriously ill after 15 days, compared to 6 patients who received placebo
|Phase III
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vadadustat
|Hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor
|Anemia
|Study design and methodology for global Inno2vate program to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adults on dialysis published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation, journal of European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association
|Beyondspring Inc., of New York
|Plinabulin
|Immune and stem cell modulator
|Neutropenia
|Registrational Protective-2 trial showed plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim vs. pegfilgrastim alone met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in rate of preventing grade 4 neutropenia in cycle 1 (31.5% vs. 13.6%, p=0.0015) and achieved statistical significance in key secondary endpoints, including duration of severe neutropenia and absolute neutrophil count nadir
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Xpovio (selinexor)
|Exportin 1 inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma
|Results of Boston (bortezomib, selinexor and dexamethasone) study in people with relapsed/refractory disease, reported in March 2020, published online in The Lancet
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Cove study met statistical efficacy criteria prespecified in protocol; first interim analysis, based on 95 cases, showed 90 cases of COVID-19 in placebo group vs. 5 in treatment group, resulting in efficacy estimate of 94.5% (p<0.0001)
|Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|Ixinity (trenonacog alfa)
|Factor IX agonist
|Factor IX deficiency
|Study targeting label expansion for children under age 12 with hemophilia B reached 50% enrollment target; full enrollment expected by second quarter of 2021
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.