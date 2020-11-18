|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden
|CADscor system
|Records the heart sounds to analyze the myocardial movement and blood flow in the coronary arteries; results are shown as a calculated coronary artery disease (CAD)-score from 0-99, categorizing patients into 3 risk groups
|Detects heart sound abnormalities, such as coronary murmurs correlated to coronary stenosis and stiffness
|Study compared 2 patient sets, 1,030 patients from Germany and Austria (real world) and 1,501 from the DanNICAD-1 trial in Denmark (clinical); use of CADscor in the real world demonstrated that neither patient demographics nor test results differ relevantly from the trial setting
|Agendia Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Mammaprint and Blueprint
|70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay and 80-gene molecular subtyping assay
|Provides comprehensive genomic profiling in breast cancer patients
|Reported a >96% concordance when comparing Mammaprint and Blueprint results from original microarray technology to next-generation sequencing using targeted RNA-sequencing; demonstrated a 99% success rate when testing on both platforms
|Dermtech Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|PLAplus
|Improved version of its Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA) that combines RNA and DNA analyses
|Detects melanoma
|Presented abstract assessing use of PLAplus; by combining gene expression analyses with TERT promoter mutation analyses, the test's overall sensitivity was increased from 91% to 97%, as compared to the PLA test
|Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Rapid SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease diagnostic assay
|Measures 3CL protease activity
|For the screening and diagnosis of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers
|Reported positive clinical proof of concept data; produced 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity in PCR-confirmed positive and negative COVID-19 patient samples
Notes
