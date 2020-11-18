Company Product Description Indication Status

Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden CADscor system Records the heart sounds to analyze the myocardial movement and blood flow in the coronary arteries; results are shown as a calculated coronary artery disease (CAD)-score from 0-99, categorizing patients into 3 risk groups Detects heart sound abnormalities, such as coronary murmurs correlated to coronary stenosis and stiffness Study compared 2 patient sets, 1,030 patients from Germany and Austria (real world) and 1,501 from the DanNICAD-1 trial in Denmark (clinical); use of CADscor in the real world demonstrated that neither patient demographics nor test results differ relevantly from the trial setting

Agendia Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Mammaprint and Blueprint 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay and 80-gene molecular subtyping assay Provides comprehensive genomic profiling in breast cancer patients Reported a >96% concordance when comparing Mammaprint and Blueprint results from original microarray technology to next-generation sequencing using targeted RNA-sequencing; demonstrated a 99% success rate when testing on both platforms

Dermtech Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. PLAplus Improved version of its Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA) that combines RNA and DNA analyses Detects melanoma Presented abstract assessing use of PLAplus; by combining gene expression analyses with TERT promoter mutation analyses, the test's overall sensitivity was increased from 91% to 97%, as compared to the PLA test

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel Rapid SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease diagnostic assay Measures 3CL protease activity For the screening and diagnosis of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers Reported positive clinical proof of concept data; produced 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity in PCR-confirmed positive and negative COVID-19 patient samples