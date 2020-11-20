|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Glycostem Therapeutics BV, of Oss, the Netherlands
|Onkord
|Allogeneic natural killer cell immunotherapy
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Opened the Wink study testing Onkord in 33 patients who are in complete morphologic remission with residual measurable disease and with no strong indication for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; primary efficacy endpoint is cumulative incidence of minimal residual disease
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|INO-5401 and INO-9012
|DNA-based vaccine expressing antigens for hTERT, WT1 and PSMA and a DNA medicine encoding IL-12
|Newly diagnosed glioblastoma
|INO-5401 + INO-9012 with Libtayo (cemiplimab, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.), radiation and temozolomide produced an 18-month survival of 70% in 20 patients with MGMT promoter methylated and 50% in 32 MGMT promoter unmethylated patients; median overall survival for unmethylated GBM patients was 17.9 months; median OS for methylated patients has not yet been reached
|Phase II
|Clear Creek Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Brequinar
|Oral DHODH inhibitor
|COVID-19
|The first patient was dosed in the CRISIS2 study, a randomized, open label, multicenter experiment that will enroll up to 100 non-hospitalized patients who have a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and are symptomatic; participants will receive the current standard of care and be treated once daily for 5 days with either brequinar or a placebo
|Phase III
|Amarin Corporation plc., of Dublin, and Edding Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Vascepa (icosapent ethyl)
|Fish oil
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|In the EDPC003R01 study in China, Vascepa reduced triglycerides by 19.9% compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment (p<0.001)
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|RHB-204
|Fixed-dose combination of clarithromycin, rifabutin and clofazimine
|Pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria
|Started the study comparing RHB-204 to placebo in up to 125 patients; endpoints include sputum culture conversion after month 6 of treatment and patient-reported outcomes, including improvements in physical functioning, respiratory symptoms and fatigue
|Phase IV
|Marinomed Biotech AG, of Vienna, Australia
|Carragelose (iota-carrageenan)
|Sulfated polymer from red seaweed
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Plans to start a 12-week study in 334 health care professionals who are managing COVID-19 patients
|
Notes
