Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Glycostem Therapeutics BV, of Oss, the Netherlands Onkord Allogeneic natural killer cell immunotherapy Acute myeloid leukemia Opened the Wink study testing Onkord in 33 patients who are in complete morphologic remission with residual measurable disease and with no strong indication for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; primary efficacy endpoint is cumulative incidence of minimal residual disease

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. INO-5401 and INO-9012 DNA-based vaccine expressing antigens for hTERT, WT1 and PSMA and a DNA medicine encoding IL-12 Newly diagnosed glioblastoma INO-5401 + INO-9012 with Libtayo (cemiplimab, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.), radiation and temozolomide produced an 18-month survival of 70% in 20 patients with MGMT promoter methylated and 50% in 32 MGMT promoter unmethylated patients; median overall survival for unmethylated GBM patients was 17.9 months; median OS for methylated patients has not yet been reached

Phase II

Clear Creek Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Brequinar Oral DHODH inhibitor COVID-19 The first patient was dosed in the CRISIS2 study, a randomized, open label, multicenter experiment that will enroll up to 100 non-hospitalized patients who have a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and are symptomatic; participants will receive the current standard of care and be treated once daily for 5 days with either brequinar or a placebo

Phase III

Amarin Corporation plc., of Dublin, and Edding Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) Fish oil Hypertriglyceridemia In the EDPC003R01 study in China, Vascepa reduced triglycerides by 19.9% compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment (p<0.001)

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel RHB-204 Fixed-dose combination of clarithromycin, rifabutin and clofazimine Pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria Started the study comparing RHB-204 to placebo in up to 125 patients; endpoints include sputum culture conversion after month 6 of treatment and patient-reported outcomes, including improvements in physical functioning, respiratory symptoms and fatigue

Phase IV

Marinomed Biotech AG, of Vienna, Australia Carragelose (iota-carrageenan) Sulfated polymer from red seaweed COVID-19 prophylaxis Plans to start a 12-week study in 334 health care professionals who are managing COVID-19 patients