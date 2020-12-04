Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Precision Biosciences Inc., of Durham, N.C. PBCAR-0191 Allogeneic CD19 targeting CAR T-cell therapy Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia Interim results on 16 people with relapsed/refractory (R/R) NHL and 11 with R/R B-ALL from phase I/IIa study showed 83% objective response rate at day 28 or later across NHL (n=4) and B-ALL (n=2) for study drug + enhanced lymphodepletion; at day 28 or later, 75% (3/4) of NHL in this group achieved complete response (CR); 33% of NHL patients (n=9) across dose levels 2 and 3 + standard lymphodepletion achieved CR

Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Chengdu, China COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccines COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection With pandemic adjuvant system (Glaxosmithkline plc), induced neutralizing antibody titers in 100% of participants at selected 9 µg S-Trimer dose in adult and elderly groups, with geometric mean titers (GMT) >1:1,800; with CpG 1018 + alum (Dynavax Technologies Corp.), S-Trimer induced neutralizing antibodies in 100% of adults at selected 30 µg S-Trimer dose with GMT >1:1,000, with seroconversion seen in 88% (7/8) of older adults

Sutro Biopharma Inc., of South San Francisco STRO-002 Folate receptor alpha targeting antibody-drug conjugate Ovarian cancer Data on 31 evaluable participants at Oct. 30, 2020, cutoff date showed 10 met RECIST criteria for response, including 1 with complete and 9 with partial responses; 23 (74%) achieved disease control at 12 weeks and 18 (58%) achieved disease control at 16 weeks

Phase II

Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna APN-01 (alunacedase alfa) Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 stimulator; COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor COVID-19 infection Ongoing trial fully enrolled; results expected in first quarter of 2021

Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China ASC-22 (envafolimab) PD-L1 inhibitor Chronic hepatitis B virus infection Phase IIa data showed study drug safe and well-tolerated in people with HBV; phase IIb study initiated

Cortexyme Inc., of South San Francisco Atuzaginstat (COR-388) Gingipain inhibitor Alzheimer's disease Following pre-planned interim analysis that included 300 participants who reached 6 months of treatment, independent DMC recommended phase II/III Gain trial continue as planned to 1-year time point; top-line data for fully enrolled study (n=643) after 1-year treatment period expected on time in December 2021

Phase III

AB Science SA, of Paris Masitinib Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Pancreatic cancer In confirmatory study with gemcitabine in first-line unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease with pain, treatment arm showed improvement in median overall survival vs. control, with difference of 1.8 months (p=0.007); results on primary endpoint were consistent with secondary analysis in progression-free survival, with median of 1.8 months (p=0.039) in favor of masitinib; no survival benefit seen for overall population

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan TAK-620 (maribavir) Serine threonine protein kinase UL97 inhibitor Cytomegalovirus infection TAK-620-303 (Solstice) trial in transplant recipients refractory/resistant to existing antivirals met primary endpoint, defined as proportion of people who achieved confirmed viremia clearance vs. investigator-assigned treatment at end of study week 8, and met key secondary endpoint of viremia clearance and symptom control at end of week 8 and maintained through week 16