LONDON – A study of genetic variants in patients with life-threatening COVID-19 has shed light on the mechanisms that underpin severe disease, uncovered new drug targets and pointed to approved drugs, including JAK inhibitors and phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, as therapies that could aid recovery.

Kenneth Baillie, the project chief investigator and academic consultant in critical care medicine at Edinburgh University said the findings have been shown to the leaders of large-scale COVID-19 drug trials, including the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization’s Solidarity study and the U.K. Recovery trial. “They have taken on board these findings and will use them to prioritize drugs,” Baillie said.

Many hundreds of drugs have been proposed as possible treatments for COVID-19, Baillie noted. “Even with the incredible work of trials such as Recovery, it still takes time to test these treatments, and there's no way to speed that up. If we make the right choices, we could save tens of thousands of lives by finding effective treatments more quickly. These results give us a solid foundation for making those decisions,” he told BioWorld.

The Genomicc (Genetics of Susceptibility and Mortality in Critical Care) consortium, a global collaboration set up in 2015 to study genetics in critical illness, quickly refocussed its efforts when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The first results, published in Nature on Dec. 11, relate to a comparison of 5 million genetic variants in COVID-19 patients in intensive care, with samples provided by healthy volunteers in UK Biobank and other genomics databases.

The research found eight variants that were more common in patients and a subsequent study, combining the ICU patient data with information from the genetic testing company 23andme Inc., confirmed the validity of the observations.

Follow-up computational analyses provided further evidence for the involvement of these sequences in critical illness caused by COVID-19.

It is extremely rare to see such a large number of genetic variants linked to severity in such a small sample. To assess if the patients in the sample were representative, their records were compared to clinical records of all 11,000 patients who were treated in ICU in the U.K. during the first wave of infection, from March to June.

“It may seem to be a small sample, making it scientifically important to understand if it is a representative sample,” said Kathy Rowan, director of the U.K. Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center, who carried out this aspect of the study. “We have data on all 11,000 patients in wave one, so we could show the [Genomicc] sample was representative.”

The eight variants are all in genes that are known to be involved in inflammatory processes and the immune response to viruses.

That illustrates how using genomics is a route to cutting through complexity, according to Peter Openshaw, professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London, one of the authors of the study. “The fact that you could identify so many markers with so much biological plausibility [is notable]. It really does point us in the direction of where to go in terms of treatment,” he said.

Therapeutically relevant genes

For Baillie, the main surprise is that “we were able to do what we have been planning to do with this study for five years - find new drug targets for critical illness - in the first analysis of genetic data.”

“Normally we'd expect to find lots of genetic variants whose function we don't understand well, but in this case we found several genes that make sense. But there are about 1,000 genes that would make sense in just the same way: what this result does is narrow down to a small number of very strong drug targets,” Baillie said.

“The really exciting thing is that we found genes that are directly therapeutically relevant,” he said. The most important of these is TYK2 (tyrosine kinase2), which is known to be associated with multiple inflammatory pathways. Patients with severe COVID-19 infections generate more TYK2, implying JAK (Janus kinase) inhibitors could be effective therapies.

“The evidence strongly suggests putting those drugs at the top of the list,” said Baillie.

The significance of variants in TYK2 and in the chemokine receptor type 2 gene was picked up by the computational follow up study. “The beauty of these additional analyses is they tell us the direction of effect. It might sound crazy but it isn't obvious whether we should be trying to increase or decrease a given immune process, when we try drugs to treat COVID-19,” Baillie said. “These additional analyses tell us what kind of drugs to try - inhibitors or stimulators - at that specific target.”

More to come

This is just the first flush of data from Genomicc, which has now recruited 6,657 patients. “We predict there are more genes to find in COVID,” said Baillie. “We need to compare them to healthy people who had COVID and didn't need hospital. Anyone can volunteer at genomicc.org.”

In addition, it is now planned that Genomics England will sequence the entire genomes of patients who died from COVID-19 in ICU, which will lead to the identification of rarer genetic variants that influence susceptibility to serious disease.

Genomicc is funded by a charity founded by relatives of people who died from sepsis. When the study was set up, it established standard protocols that researchers in any country can adopt, and which make it possible to pool data from international trials. Six countries already are contributing and others are expected to join.

“The ultimate aim is to get to 100,000 critical illness genomes, and to find treatments for sepsis. Our funder, Sepsis Research is a group of people who have lost loved ones to sepsis, so we owe it to them and our patients to take the success of our COVID work and apply it to this broader, more complicated problem,” Baillie said.

“As in sepsis and influenza, in COVID-19, damage to the lungs is caused by our own immune system, rather than the virus itself. Our genetic results provide a roadmap through the complexity of immune signals, showing the route to key drug targets.”