FDA posts three guidances under safety and performance program

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: FDA delays comment period for electromagnetic compatibility draft; CMS, ONC post info sharing, prior authorization rule; Van Hollen debuts diagnostic accuracy bill; CDC updates POC testing guidelines; GAO: Specimen biopsy handling errors relatively low.