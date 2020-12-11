BioWorld - Friday, December 11, 2020
Regulatory front

FDA posts three guidances under safety and performance program

December 11, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: FDA delays comment period for electromagnetic compatibility draft; CMS, ONC post info sharing, prior authorization rule; Van Hollen debuts diagnostic accuracy bill; CDC updates POC testing guidelines; GAO: Specimen biopsy handling errors relatively low.
