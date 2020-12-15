PARIS – Braintale SAS has completed a $1.2 million seed round towards its portfolio of digital quantification and prediction medical devices for neurology and intensive care. This funding round, including a loan from Bpifrance, attracted investment from business angels, as well as industry and health care professionals.

Lead investor Angels santé, a network of business angels in Europe, was joined associations Paris Business Angels, Femmes Business Angels and Arts & Métiers Business Angels in the seed round, together with veterans from the med-tech investment and pharmaceutical sectors.

Julie Rachline, CEO of Paris-based Braintale, told BioWorld, “Thanks to this initial funding round, we are going to pursue our development strategy and start distribution of our first quantification and prediction system for neurology and intensive care.”

Fifty million people worldwide suffer traumatic brain injury each year. These head injuries account for 75% of causes of death in young people under 30 years old. “20% of patients admitted to intensive care with severe anoxic or traumatic injuries remain in a coma after the acute treatment phase, with very little sign of waking up in the long term,” said Vincent Perlbarg, joint CEO of Braintale.

Of these patients, 35% recover eventually, but about 15% remain in a state of reduced consciousness for several months or years. “There is a real need for a technique that can quantify brain damage accurately, establish a prognosis and follow its course and be 100% reliable,” said Perlbarg.

Braintale’s team of physicists, bioinformaticians, neuro-radiologists, neuropharmacologists and anesthesiologists came up with the idea of measuring the density of anisotropic cerebral white matter fibers using diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to predict the long-term prognosis for patients in a coma.

More than $3M invested in R&D

Spun off from the Paris Brain Institute, Braintale was formed in 2018. Its technology is the result of more than ten years of collaborative research carried out at the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris involving more than 20 other hospitals and more than 1,000 patients in France, Italy and Belgium. The company has invested $3.25 million to date in developing a software platform based on MRI quantification of diffuse brain injuries.

“This new standardized and normalized technique for detecting and quantifying brain injuries is protected by patents and proprietary software. Our systems are based on standardized magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) measurements with systematic quality checks, artificial intelligence algorithms, and prognosis delivery addressing clinical needs and delivered in clear, intelligible reports for physicians and patient’s families,” said Perlbarg.

Brainquant, the company’s first product to gain CE marking (in April 2020) is a SaaS solution delivering brain injury quantification from diffusion MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). This web-based MRI platform measures injuries from traumatic, hypoxic or neurodegenerative causes, unseen in conventional imaging techniques.

“This new tool represents a complementary examination as part of full neuro-imaging assessments for neuroradiologists, neurologists and neuro-resuscitators,” said Rachline. It is aimed mainly at the 50,000 patients in Europe with uncertain outcomes. The $1.2 million round will allow Brainquant distribution in Europe to be accelerated – especially in France, Germany, Scandinavia and the Benelux.

Brainscore Coma, a second resuscitation device product, combines brain quantification (Brainquant) and artificial intelligence for predicting outcomes for coma patients admitted to intensive care units following severe traumatic brain injuries, cardiac arrest or hemorrhagic stroke. Brainscore Coma is aimed at the 60,000 ICU beds in 800 hospitals across Europe, which look after 300,000 patients each year still in a coma more than 72 hours following admission. It is particularly aimed at the 50,000 patients in Europe with uncertain outcomes.

“This second tool should obtain CE-mark approval by mid-2021,” said Rachline. This product has arisen out of prospective clinical trials on cohorts of more than 500 patients, led by the Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the Greater Paris University Hospitals.

The competitive landscape

In September, Braintale was awarded the Favorite Innovation Prize from the French Society of Radiology by Medicen (a Paris region health care organization), SNITEM (French medical devices professional association) and the French Society for Radiology.

Braintale faces three major competitors: Olea Medical SAS, Icometrix NV, and Ischemaview Inc.

Unlike those players, Braintale does not work by detecting anomalies in MRI images, but by using one of the standardized measures, making it possible to classify the quantification results from white matter injuries for any patient with a brain injury. Braintale is initially targeting a niche of 90,000 patients in Europe and the U.S. with traumatic brain injury who are still in a coma 72 hours following admission.

The team at Braintale is working with the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and the Columbia University Medical Center in New York on plans to distribute its platform in the U.S. starting in 2022.

A strategy committee was formed in November, with some notable figures appointed. Eric Garnier has 35 years of expertise in health care and medical devices management, acquired at multinational companies (BMS, Danaher) and is representing Angels Santé. He is joined by Julien Vandewalle, representing Paris Business Angels, and Louis Puybasset, head of the anesthesiology department at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospitals in Paris (AP-HP Greater Paris University Hospitals). Julien Vandewallle is global brand director for connected care at Eli Lilly, formerly of Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences.

“This new governance for the company enables us to accelerate our growth and allows us to attract talent, as well as work towards our next value-creating milestones,” said Perlbarg.