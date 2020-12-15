Study clarifies distinct genomic features of early-onset appendiceal cancer

Describing appendiceal cancer as a rarity might be an understatement, given the age-adjusted incidence of 0.12 per million person-years, but researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., believe they have enough data to characterize the differences between those diagnosed before the age of 50 and those diagnosed at 50 years of age or older. The data for 385 subjects were drawn from databases in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, covering calendar years 2011-2019 for patients at least 18 years of age. Of the total enrollment, 109 were diagnosed prior to the age of 50 years (mean age at diagnosis was 56.0 years), and the researchers noted that the paucity of data on this disease has left clinicians with guidelines for colon cancer to guide their treatment recommendations, although there are similar molecular features between these two categories of cancer. Another source of stimulus for this investigation is that diagnoses rose more than 230% in the U.S. between 2000 and 2016, although the rate of appendectomies has remained stable despite the increase in diagnoses. Patients with early-onset appendiceal cancer were much more likely to present with non-silent mutations to a number of genes, including PIK3CA (odds ratio of 4.58) and TSC2 (odds ratio of 12.43). However, these younger patients were much less likely to present with non-silent variations of the GNAS gene (odds ratio of .40). Non-Hispanic Black patients were more likely to be diagnosed prior to the age of 50 (8.3% vs. 4.0% of the older cohort), although men were generally not more likely to be diagnosed before the age of 50 than at or after that age. The authors said these findings are robust enough to guide development of therapies that target these specific populations. Their results appear Dec. 9, 2020, in JAMA Oncology.

MET no better than EMT for cancer metastases

Epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), in which differentiated tumor cells revert to more stem cell-like properties, is a well-established contributor to metastasis. Now, investigators at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center have identified a role for the reverse process, mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET), in metastasis as well. Previous studies had identified cancer-associated mesenchymal stem cells as a cell type that, although it had no metastatic potential by itself, supported tumor growth and contributed to drug resistance in ovarian cancer. In their experiments, the team showed that such stem cells arose from epigenetic reprogramming Unexpectedly, the team showed that this epigenetic reprogramming also induced a partial MET, leading to “increases in cell contact pathways and … increased binding of CA-MSCs to tumor cells. Direct binding of CA-MSCs to tumor cells increases ovarian cancer metastasis through a process of co-metastasis where CAMSCs and tumor cells travel in complex to effectively colonize metastatic sites,” the authors wrote. Molecularly, the reprogramming was driven partly by the transcription factor EZH2. When the authors used a combination treatment of cisplatin and EZH2 inhibition in mice with “documented intra-abdominal metastasis at the time of treatment initiation, only half of the mice had residual metastatic disease after cisplatin and EZH2 treatment. This indicates that EZH2 inhibition may play a role in limiting and/or treating already established ovarian cancer metastasis as is found at the time of clinical presentation in over 70% of ovarian cancer patients,” the authors wrote. Their findings appeared in the Dec. 8, 2020, issue of Cell Reports.

MRI may offer risk-stratification for glioblastoma

The use of magnetic resonance imaging in glioblastoma patients has not always aided patients and physicians in determining a course of treatment, but a new study has established a correlation between gadolinium-enhanced MRI and histopathology that might be leveraged toward this end. Researchers in the U.S. retrospectively evaluated 156 pre-treatment MRI images of glioblastoma patients acquired between December 2011 and May 2018, 122 of which were used for the training set for this attempt to fashion a radiomics risk score (RRS) for glioblastoma. Much of the impetus for this study is the presumed correlation between progression-free survival and two features of excised tumors, infiltration and vascular hyperplasticity. The radiomic features that most closely captured these characteristics were capture edges, waves and ripple patterns for tumor infiltration (p score of 0.0044) and capture disease heterogeneity with hyperplastic blood vessels (p score of 0.0005). The authors said these findings carry implications for risk stratification of patients to enable personalized treatment recommendations. Their results appear in the Nov. 11, 2020, issue of Radiology AI.

Study supports short telomeres as protective against cancer

Telomerase has been touted as a fountain of youth for its ability to sustain the vigor of telomeres, but a new study reinforces the notion that longer telomere length might amplify an individual’s risk of contracting some cancers thanks to the consequent higher rate of cell divisions. Researchers in the Netherlands and the U.S. examined the heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in the TINF2 gene in families known to be prone to a variety of cancers, which are associated with excessively long telomeres. This effect has been observed in both in vitro and in vivo studies, and the excess telomere length is often observed immediately at birth. One of the features of this study that may be of interest is that the data are drawn largely from a single family in the Netherlands, whose telomere lengths were well in excess of the 99th percentile for humans. These findings are described in greater detail in the Dec. 1, 2020, online issue of eLife.