Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Acist Medical Systems Inc., a Bracco Group Company, reported a formal distribution partnership with Leiden, Netherlands-based Medis Medical Imaging BV to co-market in North America. This partnership is focused on the Medicis Quantitative Flow Ratio, a noninvasive angiography-based physiologic assessment of the presence and extent of coronary artery disease.

Columbia, Md.-based Ambu Inc. has been granted a national single-use endoscopy contract in the category of Single-Use Endoscopes with an unnamed U.S. group purchasing organization (GPO). This contract gives Ambu a sole position in both single-use bronchoscopes and single-use rhinolaryngoscopes for the duration of the contract. The single-use endoscopy category is new for the GPO and will be effective through November 2023 and enables Ambu to more effectively serve 160 acute care hospitals in the U.S. and more than 2,600 total sites across 20+ states.

Toronto-based Baylis Medical Co. Inc. reported the Canadian launch of its EPstar electrophysiology catheters. The launch enables physicians to reach previously inaccessible areas of the heart for procedure mapping, by making available the smallest diagnostic catheter in the Canadian electrophysiology market. The EPstar catheter family includes a 2F catheter and a 6F guiding catheter which can be combined to allow deeper coronary sinus mapping.

Waltham, Mass.-based Corindus Vascular Robotics, a Siemens Healthineers company, reported the global launch of a new set of automated robotic movements in the Techniq Series designed for the Corpath Grx system.

Corvent Medical Inc., a New York-based Coridea portfolio company, reported an agreement with Erlangen, Germany-based Siemens Healthineers for the U.S. distribution of the Respond-19 Ventilator to their network of hospital, health care system and government customers.

Genscript Biotech Corp., of Piscataway, N.J., said that it has reached the agreement for cell line development and engineering, manufacture service of GMP Plasmids and Lentivirus with Korea’s Innobation Co. Ltd., a company that specializes in developing biomarkers and CAR-T cell treatment products. Through this agreement, Genscript will provide contract research organization services for developing engineered cell line using CRISPR CAS 9 technology. Genscript Probio, the contract development and manufacturing organization division of Genscript, will offer one-stop platform services of developing and manufacturing plasmid and lentivirus for preclinical and clinical trials, which would be required for Innobation's CAR-T therapy development.

Glytec LLC, a Waltham, Mass.-based provider of insulin management software, reported the results of a COVID-19 study that investigated the window of opportunity for treating hospitalized patients with hyperglycemia or diabetes. The retrospective study, published in Diabetes Care, found that admission glucose was a strong predictor of death in patients with SARS-CoV-2. Nonintensive care unit patients with severe hyperglycemia after 48-72 hours had a sevenfold mortality risk.

Flagstaff, Ariz.-based Machine Solutions Inc. has acquired all the outstanding stock of Bw-Tec AG, which is headquartered in Höri, Switzerland. It designs and manufactures a range of equipment, including balloon-forming, laser-welding, necking, testing and coating machines and related accessories. No financial details were disclosed.

Ngmedical, a Nonnweiler, Germany-based company, is launching Bee HA Cervical Cage system made from PEEK-OPTIMA HA Enhanced.

The U.K.’s Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. and Sourcebio International plc, a Nottingham, U.K.-based provider of integrated state of the art laboratory services and products, reported a strategic commercial partnership to offer a commercially available COVID-19 testing solution to corporate customers wishing to provide testing to employees or other stakeholders, at scale. The test will also be offered to consumers.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sensus Healthcare Inc. has entered a new exclusive distribution agreement with Ekpac Healthcare Ltd. to market Sensus SRT-100 systems in China and Hong Kong. This agreement is effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

Montpellier, France-based Sensorion SA, a company which specializes in the development of therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, reported that Stäfa, Switzerland-based Sonova Holding AG, a provider of hearing solutions, will acquire a 3.7% ownership stake in Sensorion by way of subscription to a reserved share capital increase for total gross proceeds of €5 million (US$6.08 million). Sensorion and Sonova plan a strategic collaboration in the field of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for certain types of hearing loss. To this effect, Sonova and Sensorion signed a letter of intent dated Dec. 14, 2020, providing for an exclusive period of negotiation of a co-development agreement. Sensorion’s board will also proceed with a capital increase of €294,117.60, to the benefit of Sonova Holding AG by the issuance of 2,941,176 new shares with a nominal value of €0.10 each for a subscription price of €1.70 each. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for possible studies under the co-development agreement, to develop its current gene therapy programs, potentially broaden its gene therapy pipeline, support its pharmacology and clinical studies of SENS-401, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Oxford, U.K.-based Sensyne Health plc said that it has launched Gdm-Health, its remote monitoring solution for diabetes in pregnancy, in the U.S. Sensyne’s sales and marketing partner for the U.S., Cognizant, is now offering the solution to U.S. health systems and health plans via its sales force. Virtual care services powered by Gdm-Health will qualify for reimbursement under remote patient monitoring codes introduced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in 2020.

Melbourne, Australia-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Paris-based Mauna Kea Technologies SA reported an exclusive scientific and clinical research collaboration in the field of molecular imaging guided urologic oncology.

Thinkgenetic Inc. is set to launch three disease-specific versions of the diagnostic aid, Symptommatcher for upcoming pilot awareness initiatives by Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco, has expanded its long-term strategic collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, NJ. The collaboration will include a focus on the NOBLE trial, a 9,000-patient, prospective, multicenter clinical study designed to distinguish genomic and other differences in lung cancer development and progression among patients with lung nodules detected by computed tomography imaging.