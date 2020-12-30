The U.S. FDA granted de novo marketing authorization to Interscope Inc.’s Endorotor system for direct endoscopic necrosectomy (DEN) of walled-off pancreatic necrosis, giving the specialty device a cutting edge over more generic tools often used for the challenging procedure. Endorotor received a CE mark for this indication in 2018 and also has FDA 510(k) clearance for post-endoscopic mucosal resection tissue persistence with a scarred base and for removal of endobronchial tumors and granulation tissue. It is the only device with FDA marketing clearance for the new indication.

With the extended clearance, Interscope struck a distribution deal with Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA Inc. Micro-Tech distributes interventional gastroenterology products in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

"Micro-Tech's position as a market disruptor with strong leadership provides significant scale to the Interscope team. Our innovative product, paired with the driving force of Micro-Tech, will dramatically accelerate physician access to the Endorotor and the benefits it provides," said Jeffery Ryan, co-founder, president, and CEO of Interscope.

About 415,000 individuals in the U.S. experience acute pancreatitis annually. One in five of them will go on to develop walled-off pancreatic necrosis (WOPN), also known as walled-off necrosis, about four weeks after the episode of acute pancreatitis or, in some cases, following pancreatic trauma or chronic pancreatitis. Walled-off necrosis is characterized by an encapsulated collection of heterogenous solid diseased or dead tissue. The condition was previously called pancreatic abscess.

Treatment for the condition continues to evolve, with surgical necrosectomy largely giving way to endoscopic ultrasound-guided drainage procedures which has less morbidity. Still, about 30% of patients develop complications such as bleeding, perforation, stent migration or infection, leading to longer hospital stays, multiple endoscopic procedures, surgery, and worse – the Cleveland Clinic reports that the risk of death in infected walled-off pancreatic necrosis is as high as 20%.

The American Gastroenterological Association recommends DEN in patients with “limited necrosis who do not adequately respond to endoscopic transmural drainage” and as an option for patients with “large amounts of infected necrosis.” DEN is typically accomplished using polypectomy snares and biopsy forceps or other instruments, which are not specifically indicated for the procedure. Using these tools requires an average of four procedures to completely remove the necrotic tissue and has a high rate of complications, including bleeding in 18%, and perforation in 4%. About 12% of patients who undergo DEN ultimately require surgery

Part of the problem with repurposing instruments developed for colon procedures arises from the inability to see the necrotic tissue. “These instruments grasp blindly and provide limited to no haptic or visual feedback to the user,” Ryan told BioWorld. In addition, he noted, physicians often leave behind some necrotic tissue which increases the risk of recurrence and additional procedures.

The Endorotor difference

The Endorotor system permits simultaneous resection and aspiration of necrotic tissue, while offering endoscopic visualization through a lumen-apposing metal stent. The Endorotor sucks debris immediately in front of it into the cutting window where a rotating blade breaks up the debrided tissue in a process Ryan compared to mowing the lawn.

This provides greater precision than forceps, which do not provide the same resolution and may pull on more tissue than necessary. Forceps and snares also require repeated extraction of the endoscope from the stent, which increases the time needed for the procedure compared to the Endorotor, Ryan noted.

The FDA investigational device exemption (IDE) study for the Endorotor enrolled 30 patients in the U.S. and Europe. The study demonstrated an average of two procedures were required to complete necrosectomy using the Endorotor system. No patients experienced complications from the Endorotor or required conversion to surgery. Procedural complications affected 10% of patients. Patients in the trial remained in the hospital for an average of 16 days compared to an average of 32 days seen in other published studies.

"Physicians now have a dedicated solution to treat this severe and potentially lethal condition,” said Ryan. “The Endorotor has shown to be a welcomed improvement in safety and effectiveness that will enhance patient care and allow interventionalists to continue saving lives.”