Alzheimer's disease (AD) can be divided into multiple subtypes based on gene expression patterns, investigators at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine reported in the January 6, 2021, issue of Science Advances.

The work, corresponding author Bin Zhang told BioWorld Science, is "the first major finding of subtypes in Alzheimer's disease."

Developing diagnostic categories based on molecular features is a prerequisite for precision medicine. The success of the approach is evident in cancer, where classification based on molecular drivers in addition to, or even instead of, anatomical origin is now routine.

Brain diseases, though, have lagged behind. Although understanding of neurodegenerative disease has deepened, of course, the basic diagnostic categories are at least 100 years old. Alois Alzheimer first described the disease that would come to bear his name in 1906, and James Parkinson published his "Essay on the Shaking Palsy" describing Parkinson's disease more than 200 years ago, in 1817.

AD can occur in many different forms. It can occur with depression and psychosis, and even without memory loss. But most of that heterogeneity is still ignored.

"We treat AD as a single disease, especially in clinical trials," Zhang said. And one result of that is that those trials "can't reach significance," because benefits in a subset of patients literally get lost in the mix.

To identify possible disease subtypes, Zhang and his colleagues conducted a postmortem analysis of five brain regions in more than 1,500 AD patients and nondemented controls.

That analysis identified five subtypes that could be grouped into three classes -- typical, atypical and intermediate -- based on "distinct molecular signatures in terms of up- and downregulated pathways," Zhang said.

Though the team had been expecting to find subtypes, the molecular diversity they saw surprised them.

"Many [molecular] pairs have completely opposite signatures," Zhang said. "A gene can be upregulated in one subtype and downregulated in the other." The findings offer a possible explanation for the puzzling, and frustrating, disconnect between the science of AD, and the drug discovery based on the science.

Scientific approaches from epidemiology to cell biology have clearly implicated the misprocessing of amyloid precursor protein (APP) as fundamental to AD.

In the work now published by Zhang and his colleagues, however, patients with amyloid beta plaques were only "one subtype group, comprised of less than 40% of patients." If such typical AD is present in only a minority of patients, it could explain why antibodies targeting amyloid beta, which is produced from APP and accumulates in the brains of AD patients, have failed to stop AD progression, let alone reverse it, in dozens of phase III trials.

That statistic may change in the near future. Biogen has filed for U.S. approval and has a PDUFA date of March 7 for its anti-amyloid antibody aducanumab.

But it may not. The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee recommended against approving the application last November.

Regardless of what the FDA decides, evidence for aducanumab's efficacy is mixed at best. Prior to the 103 Prime and 302 Emerge studies that were used to support the BLA filing, Biogen and its partner Eisai halted development of the antibody for a time after a failed futility analysis.

Stratifying patients apparently contributed to the success of another amyloid-targeting AD trial. This week, Eli Lilly reported topline results from its phase II Trailblazer-Alz trial showing that compared to placebo, monoclonal antibody donanemab slowed decline in a composite measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic AD by 32%.

Trailblazer-Alz included tau as well as amyloid imaging for all patients, which was used to select patients for the trial. Amyloid plaques alone do not appear to cause significant cognitive decline, Lilly's global brand leader of neurodegeneration John Sims told BioWorld Science. Tau imaging, he explained, allowed selection of patients with middling levels of tau accumulation, "a group that would have enough decline that we could detect, but not so much that we couldn't see a treatment effect."