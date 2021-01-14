Improving diagnosis of brain diseases

A team of researchers at Osaka University in Japan utilized mass spectrometry to image the distribution of fat molecules in tissue of mouse brains. They used a capillary to extract lipid molecules from a tissue section and designed setup for fine 3D directional control. Their approach produced data at a spatial resolution of 6.5 micrometers, allowing analysis at the cellular level to detect the roughness in biological tissue. The researchers’ initially experimented with measuring irregular distributions of molecules across an uneven surface, using microwells filled with varying concentrations of dye. The measured concentrations correlated with known concentrations, and the surface topography’s size was close to the microwell diameter. In further experiments with mouse brain sections, they obtained multidimensional data of multiple molecules, including distribution of certain hexosylceramides – lipids that play a role in aging. “Principle component analysis helped us integrate our wide-ranging data,” said senior author Takuya Matsumoto. “For example, we could assign the classes of lipids that are primarily present in the cortex and brainstem. Further study is needed to correlate such data with brain disease progression, the team concluded, suggesting the approach could help doctors diagnose diseases such as brain cancer. Their work was published Jan. 5, 2021, in Analytical Chemistry.

Predicting survival of COVID-19 patients

Some patients hospitalized with mild cases of COVID-19 see a sharp downturn seven to 10 days into their illness, causing providers to keep them in the hospital for an extended period. However, this exposes staff to increased risk of coronavirus infection and utilizes resources needed by other hospitalized patients. Now, researchers at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, has developed a model that predicts survival of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a high degree of accuracy. The team developed the model based on 363 COVID-19 survivors and 78 nonsurvivors from three Austria hospitals, using repeated measurements of C-reactive protein, an inflammatory creatine marker that reflects kidney function and the number of platelets in a patient’s blood. To determine likelihood of survival, doctors input a patient’s C-reactive protein parameters during the first four days of hospitalization, along with parameters such as age and body temperature on admission, into an online calculator. The model was externally validated on 492 survivors and 61 nonsurvivors from two hospitals in Austria and one in Sweden. In the Austrian validations cohorts, “both discrimination and calibration of this model were good, with c indices of 0.93 (95% CI 0.90 – 0.96) in a cohort from Vienna and 0.93 (0.88 – 0.98) in one from Linz. The model performance seems independent of how long symptoms persisted before admission,” the authors wrote. In the small Swedish validation cohort, the model performed less well (p = 0.008), possibly due to differences in patient demographics and clinical practice. In addition to helping inform discharge decisions, the model could “be used to monitor whether patients should be admitted to hosp8ital in countries with health care systems with emphasis on outpatient care (e.g. Sweden),” they concluded. Their work was published Dec. 22, 2020, on the preprint server MedRxiv.

New causal gene for chronic kidney disease

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have identified a causal gene for chronic kidney disease (CKD) using a combination of genomewide association studies (GWAS) and expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) methods. Many risk variants are located in noncoding regions of the genome. Their effects can be caused by influencing expression levels of a gene – for example, by affecting transcription factor binding. The researchers had previously integrated data from GWAS and eQTL studies to identify possible causal risk variants, and identified two dozen possible causal genes for CKD. In their current study, they conducted in-depth follow-up on one of those candidates, which codes for the lysosomal enzyme beta-mannosidase (MANBA). They showed that loss of MANBA altered the function of multiple cellular pathways, reducing the lysosome’s ability to take up and recycle proteins, and that “MANBA heterozygous and knockout mice developed more severe kidney fibrosis when subjected to toxic injury induced by cisplatin or folic acid.” Their work appeared in the Jan. 13, 2021, issue of Science Translational Medicine.