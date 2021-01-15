|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Arcus Bioscience Inc., of Hayward, Calif.
|AB-680
|Small-molecule CD73 inhibitor
|Metastatic pancreatic cancer
|Preliminary data of AB-680 in combination with nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine and zimberelimab showed a 41% objective response rate across the first 4 cohorts in the phase I dose-escalation portion, comparing favorably to current standard of care, and no significant additive toxicity observed
|Aveo Oncology Inc., of Boston
|Fotivda (tivozanib)
|VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Previously untreated metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma
|Results from the phase Ib portion of a trial in combination with Imfinzi (Astrazeneca plc, durvalumab) showed the combination was well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities; combination demonstrated a 29% partial response rate and 71% disease control rate
|Cardiff Oncology Inc., of San Diego
|Onvansertib
|Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor
|KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer
|Findings showed of 12 phase Ib patients evaluable for efficacy at data cutoff, 42% achieved a partial response and 67% showed a durable response ranging from 6.1 to 13.7 months; the recommended phase II dose has been established and the phase II segment is open to full enrollment
|Erytech Pharma SA, of Lyon, France and Cambridge, Mass.
|Eryaspase (L-asparaginase, erythrocyte-encapsulated)
|Asparaginase stimulator
|First-line pancreatic cancer
|The first patient was enrolled in investigator-sponsored trial
|Isofol Medical AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden
|Arfolitixorin
|Folate receptor antagonist
|Metastatic colorectal cancer
|Results from the phase I/IIa study show a correlation between clinical benefit and gene expression of the folate pathway in patients treated with 5-FU-based chemotherapy in combination with arfolitixorin
|Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden
|KAND-567
|Fractalkine blocker
|Myocardial infarction
|After phase I study in Finland, it is now ready for the planned phase II trial in patients following a heart attack
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Hafnium oxide nanoparticles
|Rectal cancer
|First results from the phase Ib part evaluating NBTXR-3 activated by radiotherapy with concurrent chemotherapy showed that intratumoral injection was feasible and it was well-tolerated at all dose levels; more than 70% of patients showed objective tumor response after concurrent chemoradiation, and 50% of patients receiving surgery had good tumor regression
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|SLS-002
|Intranasal racemic ketamine
|Acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder
|Dosed the first patient in a registrational proof-of-concept study
|Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei
|Silmitasertib
|CK2 inhibitor
|Front-line cholangiocarcinoma
|Silmitasertib plus gemcitabine and cisplatin produced a median progression-free survival of 11.2 months compared to 5.8 months for gemcitabine and cisplatin in the phase I/II BT22 study; median overall survival was 17.4 months for the triple combination compared to 11.2 months for the BT22 study; overall response rate was 32.1% compared to 19.5% for the BT22 study
|Zymeworks Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Zanidatamab
|HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody
|HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma
|In 33 patients treated with zanidatamab, objective response rate was 39%; in 10 patients treated with zanidatamab plus paclitaxel, ORR was 60%
|Zymeworks Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Zanidatamab
|HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody
|HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer
|Treatment with zanidatamab produced a confirmed objective response rate of 47% in 15 trastuzumab-naïve patients and 40% in all 20 patients
|Phase II
|Cyxone AB, of Stockholm
|Rabeximod
|Immunomodulator
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Screened first of 300 patients in the study designed to show the drug can prevent disease progression and shorten the time to recovery
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Bemarituzumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting FGFR2b
|Advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|In the Fight study, median progression-free survival was 9.5 months for bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy cocktail (mFOLFOX6) compared to 7.4 months for mFOLFOX6 alone (p=0.073); median overall survival for the bemarituzumab arm hasn't been reached, compared to 12.9 months for mFOLFOX6 alone (p=0.027); overall response rate was 47% for bemarituzumab arm compared to 33% for mFOLFOX6 (p=0.106)
|Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles
|Nerlynx (neratinib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|HER2 mutation-positive advanced biliary cancer
|Objective response rate was 16% in 25 patients; clinical benefit rate was 28%
|Relay Medical Corp., of Toronto, Glow Lifetech Ltd., of Toronto, Swiss Pharmacan AG, of Frauenfeld, Switzerland, and MGC Pharma Ltd., of West Perth, Australia
|Artemic
|Anti-inflammatory
|COVID-19
|None of the patients treated with Artemic required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or intensive care, compared to 23.4% of patients treated with placebo
|Reneuron Group plc., of Pencoed, U.K.
|Human retinal progenitor cell therapy
|Cell-based therapeutic
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|Completed dosing of first cohort of 3 patients; data safety monitoring board will review safety data during the next few weeks before company proceeds to treating the next cohort
|Phase IV
|VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge Mass.
|Sci-B-Vac
|3-antigen hepatitis B virus vaccine
|HBV infection prophylaxis
|Data from the 91-participant study published in Vaccine showed seroprotection was 98.8% at month 3 (after 2 doses) and 100% at month 7 (after 3 doses); geometric mean concentration of anti-HBs titers were 413.6 mIU/mL and 6799.9 mIU/mL at month 3 and month 7, respectively
