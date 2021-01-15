Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Arcus Bioscience Inc., of Hayward, Calif. AB-680 Small-molecule CD73 inhibitor Metastatic pancreatic cancer Preliminary data of AB-680 in combination with nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine and zimberelimab showed a 41% objective response rate across the first 4 cohorts in the phase I dose-escalation portion, comparing favorably to current standard of care, and no significant additive toxicity observed

Aveo Oncology Inc., of Boston Fotivda (tivozanib) VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Previously untreated metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma Results from the phase Ib portion of a trial in combination with Imfinzi (Astrazeneca plc, durvalumab) showed the combination was well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities; combination demonstrated a 29% partial response rate and 71% disease control rate

Cardiff Oncology Inc., of San Diego Onvansertib Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer Findings showed of 12 phase Ib patients evaluable for efficacy at data cutoff, 42% achieved a partial response and 67% showed a durable response ranging from 6.1 to 13.7 months; the recommended phase II dose has been established and the phase II segment is open to full enrollment

Erytech Pharma SA, of Lyon, France and Cambridge, Mass. Eryaspase (L-asparaginase, erythrocyte-encapsulated) Asparaginase stimulator First-line pancreatic cancer The first patient was enrolled in investigator-sponsored trial

Isofol Medical AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden Arfolitixorin Folate receptor antagonist Metastatic colorectal cancer Results from the phase I/IIa study show a correlation between clinical benefit and gene expression of the folate pathway in patients treated with 5-FU-based chemotherapy in combination with arfolitixorin

Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden KAND-567 Fractalkine blocker Myocardial infarction After phase I study in Finland, it is now ready for the planned phase II trial in patients following a heart attack

Nanobiotix SA, of Paris NBTXR-3 Hafnium oxide nanoparticles Rectal cancer First results from the phase Ib part evaluating NBTXR-3 activated by radiotherapy with concurrent chemotherapy showed that intratumoral injection was feasible and it was well-tolerated at all dose levels; more than 70% of patients showed objective tumor response after concurrent chemoradiation, and 50% of patients receiving surgery had good tumor regression

Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York SLS-002 Intranasal racemic ketamine Acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder Dosed the first patient in a registrational proof-of-concept study

Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei Silmitasertib CK2 inhibitor Front-line cholangiocarcinoma Silmitasertib plus gemcitabine and cisplatin produced a median progression-free survival of 11.2 months compared to 5.8 months for gemcitabine and cisplatin in the phase I/II BT22 study; median overall survival was 17.4 months for the triple combination compared to 11.2 months for the BT22 study; overall response rate was 32.1% compared to 19.5% for the BT22 study

Zymeworks Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia Zanidatamab HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma In 33 patients treated with zanidatamab, objective response rate was 39%; in 10 patients treated with zanidatamab plus paclitaxel, ORR was 60%

Zymeworks Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia Zanidatamab HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer Treatment with zanidatamab produced a confirmed objective response rate of 47% in 15 trastuzumab-naïve patients and 40% in all 20 patients

Phase II

Cyxone AB, of Stockholm Rabeximod Immunomodulator Hospitalized COVID-19 Screened first of 300 patients in the study designed to show the drug can prevent disease progression and shorten the time to recovery

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco Bemarituzumab Monoclonal antibody targeting FGFR2b Advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer In the Fight study, median progression-free survival was 9.5 months for bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy cocktail (mFOLFOX6) compared to 7.4 months for mFOLFOX6 alone (p=0.073); median overall survival for the bemarituzumab arm hasn't been reached, compared to 12.9 months for mFOLFOX6 alone (p=0.027); overall response rate was 47% for bemarituzumab arm compared to 33% for mFOLFOX6 (p=0.106)

Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles Nerlynx (neratinib) Tyrosine kinase inhibitor HER2 mutation-positive advanced biliary cancer Objective response rate was 16% in 25 patients; clinical benefit rate was 28%

Relay Medical Corp., of Toronto, Glow Lifetech Ltd., of Toronto, Swiss Pharmacan AG, of Frauenfeld, Switzerland, and MGC Pharma Ltd., of West Perth, Australia Artemic Anti-inflammatory COVID-19 None of the patients treated with Artemic required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or intensive care, compared to 23.4% of patients treated with placebo

Reneuron Group plc., of Pencoed, U.K. Human retinal progenitor cell therapy Cell-based therapeutic Retinitis pigmentosa Completed dosing of first cohort of 3 patients; data safety monitoring board will review safety data during the next few weeks before company proceeds to treating the next cohort

Phase IV

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge Mass. Sci-B-Vac 3-antigen hepatitis B virus vaccine HBV infection prophylaxis Data from the 91-participant study published in Vaccine showed seroprotection was 98.8% at month 3 (after 2 doses) and 100% at month 7 (after 3 doses); geometric mean concentration of anti-HBs titers were 413.6 mIU/mL and 6799.9 mIU/mL at month 3 and month 7, respectively