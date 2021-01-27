Marking the first time monoclonal antibodies developed by separate companies will be tested in combination against COVID-19, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s VIR-7831 will be added to Eli Lilly and Co.’s bamlanivimab in the ongoing phase II BLAZE-4 study in low-risk patients with mild to moderate disease. The collaboration comes as early research indicates some antibodies in development appear to lose activity when pitted against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

VIR-7831 (also known as GSK-4182136), partnered with Glaxosmithkline plc, is designed to bind to a different epitope of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein than bamlanivimab. A dual-action antibody, VIR-7831 is designed to both block viral entry into healthy cells and clear infected cells. Preclinical data showed it was able to bind to an epitope on SARS-COV-2 shared with SARS-CoV-1, indicating a highly conserved epitope, thus making it trickier for escape mutants to develop.

“Bamlanivimab and VIR-7831 target different sites on the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – specifically, bamlanivimab binds to the receptor binding motif (RBM), while VIR-7831 binds to non-RBM part of the receptor binding domain,” according to Vir. “Our clinical hypothesis is that by combining the two approaches, we may be able to ensure that we have treatments for COVID that endure.”

The new arm of the BLAZE-4 trial will measure how well the combination works, particularly in adults with early symptoms who are deemed low risk, Vir said. The study is expected to enroll about 200 patients. Trial completion will depend on a number of factors, the company said, including the speed of enrollment.

“This trial is a first step to assess whether the administration of VIR-7831, with its high barrier to resistance and potent effector function, alongside bamlanivimab, which has strong outcomes data in early treatment, can provide potential benefits beyond monotherapy,” said Vir CEO George Scangos.

News of the collaboration sent shares of San Francisco-based Vir (NASDAQ:VIR), which had gained 74% on early phase I data reported Jan. 26, climbing another 7.4% to close Jan. 27 at $83.07, after trading as high as $138.50.

“The most promising investor debates on Vir have been the role that VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 will have in treating or preventing COVID-19,” and how they compare to those from Lilly and Regeneron, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau wrote in a Jan. 27 note. “In that light, we think this morning’s collaboration is notable as it provides another potential avenue for the clinical and commercial success of VIR-7831.”

Analyst Patrick Trucchio, of H.C. Wainwright, agreed, writing in a Jan. 27 note that the “combination is not surprising to us.” He suggested other monoclonal antibody developers “may also consider combining their therapies with Vir’s based on the attributes of VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 that demonstrates their potential to further enhance SARS-COV-2 neutralization.”

The antibody cocktail approach has so far garnered one emergency use authorization (EUA) in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), cleared for use in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in November. That combination also has shown activity in providing short-term passive immunity for preventing COVID-19 infection in people at high risk due to household exposure.

Indianapolis-based Lilly, which has already gained FDA EUA as a single agent for bamlanivimab, developed in collaboration with Abcellera Biologics Inc., is testing that drug in combination with its etesevimab, another neutralizing antibody designed to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein receptor binding domain and block the virus from binding to an ACE2 host cell surface receptor. Data reported Jan. 26 from the Blaze-1 study showed the combination decreased the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Antibody vs. variants

An arsenal of single-agent and combination therapies likely will be needed to address a virus for which variants already have emerged. In data published Jan. 27 on preprint server Biorxiv, researchers from Columbia University reported that the U.K. variant (B 1.1.7) is refractory to neutralization by most monoclonal antibodies to the N-terminal domain (NTD) of spike and is “relatively resistant” to a number of antibodies to the receptor-binding domain (RBD). Researchers, however, called findings on the South Africa variant (B 1.351) “more worrisome,” in that it is refractory to neutralization by most NTD monoclonal antibodies as well as multiple individual RBD antibodies.

Scientists at Regeneron, who also contributed to the research, said work independently confirmed that the REGEN-COV cocktail was able to neutralize both SARS-CoV-2 variants. Against the B 1.1.7 variant, both antibodies retained their potency, the company said. Against the B 1.351 variant, imdevimab retained its potency, while casirivimab potency was reduced though comparable to other single antibodies in development.

Like casirivimab, Lilly’s bamlanivimab also was shown in the Biorxiv paper to have reduced potency against the B 1.351 variant. The same was not true, however, of S309, the parent monoclonal antibody for Vir’s VIR-7831, which the paper showed retained its activity against the South African variant. “Perhaps it’s not a coincidence” that Lilly opted to conduct the combination study with Vir’s antibody, ISI Evercore analyst Umer Raffat noted in a Jan. 27 report to investors that highlighted the Biorxiv data.

Vir has noted preclinical data for VIR-7831 suggesting the distinct region of the virus where it binds has a high barrier to resistance that is less likely to mutate as the virus spreads. The company said it is “optimistic about the pending interim data” from two phase III trials.

As a monotherapy, VIR-7831 is in the phase III portion of the phase II/III COMET-ICE study for early COVID-19 treatment, with interim data anticipated during the first quarter. In December, the first patient was dosed in a subtrial of the U.S. NIH’s ACTIV program testing VIR-7831 in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.

Vir also has VIR-7832, another monoclonal antibody derived from the same S309 parent as VIR-7831. The phase Ib/IIa Agile trial testing VIR-7832 is set to start in the first quarter, with the phase Ib portion expected to enroll 24 patients randomized to receive VIR-7832 or placebo to determine optimal dose. After that, a 125-patient phase IIa portion will compare VIR-7832 to VIR-7831 and to placebo.

Vir’s stock has jumped 87% just this week, with a 74% jump Jan. 26 on top-line phase I data from its VIR-3434 program in chronic hepatitis B virus infection. Results from the first blinded cohort of eight patients showed a mean HBsAg reduction from baseline of 1.3 log10 IU/mL by day eight on a single dose of 6 mg. Vir particularly noted the “effectiveness of such a low dose of VIR-3434 in its ability to knock down levels of the serum hepatitis B surface antigen.”

The drug comprises an HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to block entry of all 10 HBV genotypes that is Fc-engineered to include the XX2 vaccinal mutation, allowing it to act as a T-cell vaccine against HBV.

The company is expected to continue evaluating higher doses in the single ascending-dose phase Ib trial and plans to launch a phase II study in the second half of this year testing VIR-3434 in combination with VIR-2218, an HBV-targeting siRNA candidate.