The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the human antibodies bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (JS016 or LY-CoV016) 1,400 mg as a cocktail for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and up at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Three companies, Abcellera Biologics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., had a hand in the development. Abcellera and Lilly discovered and developed bamlanivimab while Lily licensed etesevimab from Shanghai-based Junshi, which developed the recombinant fully human monoclonal antibody with the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Science.

The cocktail is to be administered as a single I.V. to patients who test positive and within 10 days of showing symptoms. The FDA, in the EUA, has stepped away from its previously authorized 60-minute infusion time to tab bamlanivimab dosing alone at 16 minutes and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together at 21 minutes.

Lilly and Amgen Inc. said they will manufacture as many as 1 million doses of etesevimab by mid-2021. There are 100,000 doses available now another 150,000 doses will be manufactured by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Etesevimab binds to the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein receptor binding domain, blocking the virus from binding to the ACE2 host cell surface receptor. Bamlanivimab is designed to neutralize the virus by blocking viral attachment and cell entry.

The EUA is based on phase III data, released in late January, from the phase III Blaze-1 study, which met its primary and key secondary endpoints by decreasing the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70%. The clinical trial also showed improvement in the change from baseline to day seven in SARS-CoV-2 viral load, time to sustained symptom resolution and COVID-related hospitalization. Ten deaths involved patients taking placebo.

Bamlanivimab already had an EUA granted to treat mild to moderate disease in high-risk patients.

