Toronto-based Binovi Technologies Corp. expanded its global reseller network with a partnership with Marseille, France-based Sport-Orthèse, activating its country-specific scalable business model. In addition to this new connection to the EU, the company will continue to work with existing distribution partner Bernell Corp. in the U.S.

Atlanta-based Bioiq Inc. reported a partnership with Philadelphia-based Biomeme Inc. The collaboration brings Biomeme’s mobile RT-PCR COVID-19 test to Bioiq’s COVID testing platform and on-site testing events, eliminating latency associated with sending samples away and false negatives/false positives associated with less sensitive, lower accuracy point-of-care molecular and antigen tests.

Bio-Techne Corp., of Minneapolis, reported that its Exosome Diagnostics division published a paper in the Annals of Oncology that provides insight into liquid biopsies and the field of exosomes in the context of other liquid biopsies such as cfDNA and CTC analysis.

La Jolla, Calif.-based Dermtech Inc. has contracted, effective Feb. 1, 2021, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to make Dermtech’s Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA) available to its approximately 6 million members in Texas. Dermtech’s gene expression-based PLA for the early detection of melanoma is now available as an in-network option for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas’ Blue Essential, Traditional Indemnity and PPO/POS membership.

Escondido, Calif.-based Cb Scientific Inc. entered a collaborative partnership agreement (CPA) with Shenzhen, China-based Shenzhen Semacare Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Semacare brings its Metacor real-time remote monitoring device to Cb Scientific. Under the terms of the CPA, the two companies will provide mutual assistance pursuing regulatory approvals for their individual products. Cb Scientific will endeavor to consult and assist Semacare in their efforts towards regulatory approval of the Metacor monitoring device for CE and U.S. FDA 510(k) registration. Semacare will assist Cb Scientific in the current regulatory approval process with the NMPA in China for the my-Cam monitoring device. Mutual efforts will also be made towards the joint development of products, including interoperability between Semacare monitoring products and Cb Scientific's current and future monitoring solutions. As part of this agreement the companies will explore a broad scope of joint collaborations and relationships to include the possibility of a future strategic business combination, merger or acquisition.

Electrocore Inc., of Rockaway, N.J., said it has completed patient enrollment in SAVIOR-1, a prospective, randomized, controlled study evaluating vagus nerve stimulation in patients exhibiting respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19. The study, which is being conducted at Hospital Clinico Universitario de Valencia, Spain, is comparing Electrocore’s Gammacore Sapphire nVNS with conventional treatment.

Luxembourg-based Eurofins has launched a new CE-marked quantitative antibody test to measure immune response to COVID-19 and vaccines.

South San Francisco-based Fluidigm Corp. reported a supply and distribution agreement with Zhejiang Puluoting Health Technology Co. Ltd. to market Fluidigm Cytof technology, panels and reagents to clinical labs in China.

Gatc Heath Corp., of Irvine, Calif., reported the completion of its Viral Immunity Platform, a prediction tool for personal immune response analysis, including the likelihood of infection and severity of outcomes for SARS-CoV-2.

Cambridge, Mass.-based H3 Biomedicine Inc., a precision medicine research and development subsidiary of Eisai Co. Ltd., has teamed up with New York-based Flatiron Health Inc. and Foundation Medicine, of Cambridge, Mass., to expand its use of real-world data in the research and development of drugs for the potential treatment of cancer.

Integrated Operations, of Shelby Township, Pa., is partnering with Planix Group Oy, of Karstula, Finland, to expand their product portfolio to include state-of-the-art technologies focused on detection systems to aid in the battle against harmful viruses and bacteria. The companies will each represent the others’ products and services in North America and Europe.

Medalliance AG, of Nyon, Switzerland, reported the first patient enrolled in SUCCESS PTA, its large postmarket study with the drug-eluting Selution SLR for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease.

Mosaic Surgical Ltd., based in High Wycombe, U.K., said it has launched a new fixed fee service to support post-Brexit UKCA marking.

Irvine, Calif.-based Zymo Research Corp. has launched its COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Service, expanding the company’ end-to-end SARS-CoV-2 solutions that include sample collection, RNA extraction and SARS-CoV-2 detection.