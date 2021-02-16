DUBLIN – Cellectis SA is picking up $15 million worth of equity in Cytovia Therapeutics Inc. and could earn as much as $760 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones from a deal involving up to five gene-edited allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell or chimeric antigen receptor (Car-NK) cell therapies employing its Talen (transcription activator-like effector nuclease) gene editing technology.

The alliance integrates Cellectis’ longstanding expertise in designing customized Talen proteins for gene editing of immune effector cells with Cytovia’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for generating homogenous NK cells. “It’s a way for them to diversify into natural killer cells to leverage their technology without having to pay for the full development,” Cytovia co-founder and CEO Daniel Teper told BioWorld.

NK cells are gaining increasing prominence as another weapon with which to attack cancer cells, particularly those within solid tumors, because of their better safety margin and longer duration of action as compared with engineered T cells, which can cause cytokine release syndrome and which can lose their effects through anergy or T-cell exhaustion.

Early clinical proof of concept – in hematological malignancies – has come from Katy Rezvani, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, whose CD19-directed CAR-NK therapy – which employed cord-blood-derived NK cells – elicited a complete response in seven of 11 (64%) patients with a CD19-positive non-Hodgkin lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Cytovia, which was founded in June 2019, is, by some distance, the smaller of the two parties. It is unusual to see a company of its size on the buy-side of a deal of this scale. But it has big ambitions – its business plan calls for a cash burn of $120 million over the next two years. It has yet to raise the finance, however.

“The up-front component is in the form of equity, which we take as a vote of confidence,” Cytovia CEO and co-founder Daniel Tauber told BioWorld. “We strongly believe in the huge success of Cytovia in the future,” Cellectis CEO André Choulika told BioWorld. “It’s a win-win deal.”

The deal allows for a $15 million cash payment in lieu of equity if certain, undisclosed, conditions are not met by the end of this year. Cellectis also has an option to participate in future financing rounds at Cytovia.

Cytovia has assembled capabilities in iPSC and in NK cell gene editing through technology license agreements with the New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute and the Justin Eyquem’s lab at the University of California, San Francisco, respectively.

The best platform

“It’s much easier to do gene editing in iPSCs than it is in mature cells,” Tauber said. “We strongly believe iPSC is the best platform going forward for the multiple complex edits that will be required to tackle solid tumors.” At the same time, the ability to generate functioning NK cells from iPSCs is rare. “Right now, there’s only a small number of teams that do it well.”

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is the standard bearer in the field. Its iPSC-derived CAR-NK platform emerged from a collaboration with Dan Kaufman’s lab at the University of California, San Diego and has, so far, yielded four clinical-stage programs. Philadelphia-based Century Therapeutics LLC is still in preclinical development but has ambitions, having set out its stall two years ago with $250 million in funding from Bayer AG, among others, and access to an industrial-scale iPSC production facility through its strategic partner Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc., of Madison, Wis.

South San Francisco-based Nkarta Inc., and Cambridge, Mass. based Catamaran Bio Inc., are among those developing CAR-NK cell therapies based on reprogramming mature NK cells rather than iPSCs.

The agreement with Paris-based Cellectis gives Cytovia access to a gene editing platform that underpins seven clinical-stage programs, in development either in-house or at Allogene Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco. The latter firm has sublicensed a large portfolio of programs from New York-based Pfizer Inc., which had, in turn, been involved in a three-way agreement with Suresnes, France-based Les Laboratoires Servier SAS and Cellectis.

One focus of the agreement with Cellectis will be to implement edits that ensure that the iPSC-derived NK cells will be allogeneic. Other modifications include the expression of interleukin-15 (IL-15), to improve NK cell persistence, and elimination of transforming growth factor beta 2 (TGF-beta2), to boost NK cell tumor infiltration.

First: Acute myeloid leukemia

Cytovia aims to move its first program, CYT-100, an unmodified iPSC NK cell therapy, into the clinic later this year, in acute myeloid leukemia patients who are in remission but who still have minimal residual disease. It will also test the therapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). It will file an IND for its first gene-edited NK cell therapy, CYT-150, in 2022. It is in development for hematological and solid tumors. Following that will come the first CAR-NKs, targeting antigens such as CD38, in myeloma, epidermal growth factor receptor, in glioblastoma multiforme and solid tumors, and GPC3, in HCC, ovarian and other solid tumors.

In addition to its iPSC platform, Cytovia has also gained access to a bispecific antibody platform through a collaboration with Ofer Mandelboim, at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, under which it will develop NK-cell-engager antibodies for cancer indications.