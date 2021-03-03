Biospecimen provider Bioivt, of Westbury, N.Y., said it will supply the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) for Madison, Wis.-based Promega Corp.’s new PBMC Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity Bioassay, which mimics in vivo conditions to better quantify the cytotoxicity of antibodies during drug development.

Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based Biolase Inc. announced the formation of the Waterlase Perio Academy, a community of periodontists created to assist clinicians using laser technology during periodontal and implant service to improve outcomes.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) signed an agreement with the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) in Atlanta to develop a sensing platform for the detection of airborne SARS-CoV-2 particles. As a subcontractor to the agreement, Cardea Bio Inc., a San Diego-based maker of graphene-based and biology-enabled transistor technology, will work with GTRI to develop a multipurpose real-time pathogen identification technology.

A study in Analytical Chemistry demonstrated the scalability of Carlsbad, Calif.-based Chromacode Inc.’s Hdpcr technology, which can detect up to 20 targets in a single quantitative PCR sample.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Combinati, a digital PCR platform provider, released its wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) solution for quantitative longitudinal monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 viral targets. WBE combines the company’s Absolute Q system, Microfluidic Array Partitioning plates, and SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance 4-plex kit.

Dignitana AB, of Lund, Sweden, expanded its preferred provider agreement for the Dignicap scalp cooling system with Sydney-based Genesiscare to include the integrated oncology care network’s U.S. locations. In December 2020, the companies inked an agreement giving Genesiscare preferred provider status in Australia for Dignicap, which minimizes chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

Rhone, France-based Edap Tms S.A., a manufacturer of robotic energy-based therapies, selected Medical Technology Partners (MTP), of Rockville, Md., and Argenta Advisors Inc., of Portsmouth, R.I., both reimbursement consultancies, to expand coverage and accelerate market access for Edap’s Focal One high-intensity focused ultrasound procedure in the U.S., following the Jan. 1, 2021, approval of a CPT code and physician reimbursement for the procedure.

Dublin-based Ers Genomics Ltd. signed an agreement granting Osuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, access to CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology for research and development initiatives. Ers holds the exclusive worldwide license from the Emmannuelle Charpentier, a co-founder of the company, to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 as a research platform.

San Clemente, Calif.-based Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. said its Antibody Confident Test can detect the S1 RDT antigen in blood, saliva and urine to confirm effectiveness of an individual’s vaccination.

Indegene Inc., of Bengaluru, India, and Contipi Medical Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel, are partnering to bring Contipi’s nonsurgical Provate device to the market to help women suffering from pelvic organ prolapse. The device has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA and is CE marked for sale in Europe.

Roseville, Calif.-based Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc. said it has completed an updated FDA registration for its Nexus HD, Heariq Itc, Heartiq4 and Heariq20 hearing aids, putting it one step closer to launching the devices in the U.S.

Sarasota, Fla.-based Lumos Diagnostics Inc. has entered a distribution partnership with Northern Diagnostics, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, to bring the Febridx test into Canada. The rapid, point-of-care, fingerprick test assesses immune response to acute respiratory infections.

London-based bioelectronics company Nurokor Ltd. said it is ramping up its U.S. expansion via a partnership with Medi-Launch Partners, of New York, as well as the onboarding of Florida-based investors.

Boston-based Ovia Health Inc., a provider of a family digital health platform, has teamed up with the March of Dimes to supply evidence-based education and support for families with infants in the neonatal intensive care unit and promote healthier outcomes for parents and babies.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd., of Marlborough, Mass., said its Restore Soft Exo-Suit was the subject of a recent med-tech innovation briefing by the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Publication of the NICE briefing is a key step in gaining broad adoption of the Restore Soft Exo-Suit by clinics across the U.K.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV is partnering with The Walt Disney Co. to test the effects of custom-made animation, including specially made Disney stories, with Philips Ambient Experience. Philips’ clinical research project will commence this summer in six hospitals across Europe, and the results of the pilot project will be completed later this year. Separately, Philips said a comprehensive customer survey found 91% of users are likely or extremely likely to recommend Philips Ambient Experience to other hospitals.

Seegene Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, completed development of its variant diagnostic test, Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay, that can simultaneously detect COVID-19 and screen multiple virus variants with a single multiplex real-time PCR testing. With the company's big data auto-surveillance in silico system, the firm said it closely monitors and analyzes global databases on the coronavirus and its variants, enabling swift response with further product development. Details on the assay’s rollout were not disclosed.