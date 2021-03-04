CAJICA, Colombia – Cuba’s Center for the State Control of Drugs, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) gave the green light March 3 for phase III trials of a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate, even though very little peer-reviewed information has been published about it.

FINLAY FR 1A, also known as Soberana 02, is a recombinant dimeric RBD base vaccine candidate developed by the state-owned Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana.

“We will see from tomorrow a city converted into a clinical site,” tweeted Dagmar Garcia, research director at the Finlay Institute, while celebrating the approval. CECMED has approved 17 sites in Havana to carry out trials involving 44,010 participants.

“After an exhaustive evaluation of the dossier of the clinical trial of Soberana 02, the director of CECMED explained that the vaccine is very safe and that the clinical evidence endorses it to move to the phase III,” said the Finlay Institute via Twitter.

However, limited information has been published about the trials or the vaccine candidate, one of two under development in Cuba. There are no peer-reviewed papers about it or any published trial data.

“Here in Europe, we have zero information about it,” Aureliano Stingi, a molecular biologist that follows the development of the vaccines around the globe, told BioWorld from Geneva. “In this phase, we still don't know much about the vaccine because, unfortunately, there are no Nature or The Lancet papers published with the Cuban data, for their vaccine candidates, but from a biological point of view it is a very interesting development.”

Most of the information about the vaccine flows mainly through state-controlled media.

Scientists like Garcia have cheered recent non-peer-reviewed publications about preliminary results of early stage trials of Soberana 02, like the preclinical data, posted on bioRxiv an online archive for unpublished papers.

“This paper demonstrates that subunit conjugate vaccines can be an alternative for COVID-19, paving the way for other viral conjugate vaccines based on the use of small viral proteins involved in the infection process,” wrote the Finlay Institute researchers in that paper.

On March 3, the institute published another preprint related to the phase I trials of Soberana 02, this time on medRxiv, another archive for unpublished manuscripts, and claimed that the vaccine showed an excellent safety profile after one month, that a single dose induced a 20-fold increase in antibody response after a week and fourfold higher virus neutralization compared to the median obtained for Cuban convalescent serum panel.

According to the public registry of clinical trials in Cuba, researchers should be publishing phase I trials results by March 15.

“During the last year, it became more and more common to prepublish the results on those platforms,” Stingi said. “Before the pandemic, it was not so common to publish on those platforms, but now everyone wants to have the novelty and be there. Before, scientists didn't feel that pressure, before we were stuck in revisions for months, for years, getting scooped, but now those archives exist and it is nice, because you can have a review from the community, but then you need a peer-reviewed process, otherwise is not going to be published.”

Looking forward to data

Stingi said the Soberana 02 results look promising but cautioned that the data were not peer-reviewed data.

“The vaccine looks promising, because of the simplicity and also because of its platform,” he said. “Basically, if compared to the other vaccines, if we can rank them according to their simplicity, this is one of the simplest. Here, they just take one super recognizable piece of the virus and connect it to something extremely monogenic and that is the vaccine.”

Soberana 02 relies on the conjugation of several copies of the extended RBD to a large carrier protein, to obtain a macromolecular construct displaying multivalent RBD. “At the same time, the RBM will be well exposed and better available for immune recognition,” researchers wrote. Soberana 02 uses tetanus toxoid (TT) as its immunogenic carrier.

“To our knowledge, the immunogenic effect of TT as a carrier has not been assessed previously for SARS-CoV-2 or any other coronavirus,” the Cuban researchers explained. “We have successfully used TT as a carrier protein for antibacterial carbohydrate-protein conjugate vaccines.”

Stingi said that although Soberana 02’s technology could be classified as the simplest among SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, along with NVX-CoV2373 (TAK-019), developed by Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md, the development is not so simple.

“It is really interesting what they are doing,” Stingi said. “I cannot comment on the preclinical results, because that's why we need the other phases of experimentation.

“We don't really have data to comment. According to the Cubans, after the vaccination you are protected from the infection and from the disease. Some vaccines don't protect you from the transmission, while their vaccine will prevent the spread with an IgG, the antibody that is kind of a barrier. Again, we are looking forward to seeing that data,” said Stingi.

The Finlay Institute claims in its most recent paper that there are “some advantages of the immunization with the viral antigen coupled to tetanus toxoid” that have become evident, “such as predominant IgG immune response due to affinity maturation and long-term specific B memory cells.”

The phase III trial will start recruiting participants on March 5 is expected to end by Nov. 7. A peer-reviewed publication of the results is expected for Jan. 15, 2022. The Cuban vaccine has become the first Latin American vaccine candidate to reach such an advanced clinical stage.

“At some point, they will have to publish. If they are faking, we are going to realize it soon, since the data is not going to be there,” said Stingi, who said he is eager to see the peer-reviewed results of what he said could be a promising vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 if the preprint results published so far get confirmed by third parties.