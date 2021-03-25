Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Biostem Technologies Inc., a preclinical-stage biotech company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue for use in regenerative therapies, reported receipt of the TRIP (TRG Rapid Injury Program) response from the U.S. FDA’s Tissue Reference Group for its amniotic membrane allograft, Vendaje. The company plans to submit the TRIP response to CMS before the end of the first quarter of 2021, in order to complete their submission for a Q code. Once submitted, Biostem expects the CMS Q code to be effective by early in the third quarter of this year.

The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University has launched the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Center, an initiative funded by a $150 million endowment to connect biology and machine learning for to improve human health.

Cambridge, U.K.-based Congenica Ltd. and Sanford Health, a nonprofit health system headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., are partnering to provide answers for patients and families with hard to diagnose rare diseases. In a multiyear study, Sanford will use Congenica’s clinical decision support platform to analyze and interpret patient genomes to facilitate understanding of the underlying causes of previously undiagnosed rare diseases.

Miami-based digital health company Emed Technologies Corp. reported a collaboration to support communication of at-home COVID-19 rapid test results via West Hollywood, Calif.-based X.labs’ Precheck Digital Health Passport.

Health Logic Interactive Inc., of Calgary, Alberta, reported through its wholly owned subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc., the signing of a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a digital chronic kidney disease risk assessment platform, The Kidney Failure Risk Equation, from Navdeep Tangri, an arms-length party. Under the LOI, the purchase price is $150,000 payable in common shares of Health Logic Interactive at $0.10 per share.

New York-based Immunai Inc. reported its acquisition of Dropprint Genomics Inc., a San Francisco-based single-cell genomics software company, for an undisclosed price.

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel, has begun a collaboration with Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc., of West Chester, Pa., for the supply of the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added 177Lu (n.c.a. 177Lu) to support clinical development of its targeted radiopharmaceutical products.

Keystone Heart Ltd., of Caesaria, Israel, entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Intervalve Medical Inc., of Irvine, Calif., to sell and market its balloon aortic valvuloplasty products in the U.S.

Tel Aviv-based Mobileodt Ltd. said its Visual Check AI technology is supporting a large-scale government cervical screening project in the Dominican Republic. The proof-of-concept project was initiated as part of the company’s strategic aim to provide cervical cancer screening at scale, using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

New York-based Optimus Healthcare Services Inc. has completed its acquisition of Adhererx Inc., a Cary, N.C.-based software-as-a-service telehealth/chronic care compliance platform company doing business as Painscript. The transaction, valued at approximately $4.5 million, closed on March 24, 2021. Following the acquisition, Dan Cohen will continue as Painscript CEO and will assume further responsibilities as president of Optimus.

PCR Oncology Inc., of Arroyo Grande, Calif., and Columbus, Ohio-based Deep Lens Inc. have teamed up to integrate Viper artificial intelligence-based clinical trial screening into the PCR Oncology network.

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG said Thursday that it has commenced a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., at a price of $24.05 per share. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement dated March 12, 2021, among Roche Holdings Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd., Geronimo Acquisition Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holding Inc., and Genmark. The tender offer will expire at the end of April 21, 2021, unless the offer is extended.

London-based Smith+Nephew plc reported a marketing collaboration with Movendo Technology srl, of Genoa, Italy, that will add personalized robotic patient rehabilitation capability to Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence digital ecosystem. The collaboration has launched in Europe and will expand to other regions in the near future.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based Sophia Genetics SA and Tokyo-based Hitachi Ltd. entered a long-term collaboration agreement. Under this agreement, the two companies will advance data-driven precision medicine through global commercial expansion and development of Hitachi's digital health care solutions and the Sophia Ddm platform. The companies have identified multiple areas for potential collaboration including secure personal genomics data management, deployment of data and insights for better health care decisions and acceleration of drug development in oncology and other disease areas. Over the long term, the two companies will also collaborate on R&D related new product development which is expected to lead to new joint offerings.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported the completion of the FDA listing for the Applied Biosystems Quantstudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR system. The product enables clinical laboratories and assay developers to meet testing demands and enhance their molecular diagnostics workflows.

South San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. signed a partnership agreement with La Jolla, Calif.-based Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research Inc., a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., to discover novel antibodies for therapeutic use against an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) target molecule. Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, will leverage its Library of Libraries for biologics discovery and its discovery capabilities to discover novel GPCR target specific antibodies for Kyowa Kirin. Twist identifies antibodies that are precisely designed to match sequences that occur in the human immune system due to its unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale. Twist received an upfront payment upon signing and Kyowa Kirin retains an option to obtain development and commercial rights to any antibodies resulting from the agreement.