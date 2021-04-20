LONDON – The EMA’s safety committee has concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets are a rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and that a warning should be added to the label.

The decision is based on all currently available evidence, including eight reports from the U.S. of serious cases of thrombosis, one of which was fatal. All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age, and within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women.

However, as with the similar reports for Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine, no specific risk factors have been identified.

Also in common with Astrazeneca’s vaccine, the reported cases involved unusual cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), splanchnic vein thrombosis in the abdomen, and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding. “The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca,” the EMA said.

The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects, the EMA concluded.

The agency again raised one possible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets, as an immune response that leads to a condition similar to one seen in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), when patients mount an immune response to the anticoagulant.

Rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on hold in Europe, and its use has been suspended in the U.S., pending a review. South Africa earlier suspended it use, but reversed that on April 17, following a review.