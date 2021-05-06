The Biden administration’s May 5 about-face on the proposed TRIPS waiver of intellectual property (IP) protections for COVID-19-related medical products is not playing well with U.S. industry, EU trading partners and others concerned about the long-term unintended consequences.

“This waiver represents a really big shift in U.S. policy. . . . This is a big symbolic announcement,” Lindsay Bealor Greenleaf, vice president and health care policy/drug pricing expert at ADVI, told BioWorld. She said the administration’s newfound support for the waiver could chill biotech investment going forward because of uncertainties it creates around patents.

Today the administration is willing to waive patents on COVID-19-related products, Bealor Greenleaf said, but tomorrow, it could follow the new precedent by waiving patents on cancer, Alzheimer’s or other treatments. “Now, industry is at the mercy of who’s in the White House,” she added.

Of major concern for industry is the potential for other countries to use the waiver to expropriate U.S. technology that could be used beyond COVID-19 and then develop it to compete against American companies and workers in the future.

“Today’s disastrous decision by President [Joe] Biden will do little to end the COVID-19 pandemic and help developing nations, but it will hand over America’s medical technology to adversarial states like China and Russia,” Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said Wednesday. They claimed the administration’s decision will give China access to U.S. IP, medical research and innovation.

Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), expressed a similar concern. "The United States has unfortunately chosen to set a dangerous precedent with these actions,” she said. “But how we negotiate with the WTO moving forward will be critical in mitigating this myopic decision and its effects on patients around the world."

In changing course to support the proposed waiver, the Biden administration, and congressional supporters, are narrowing their talking points to COVID-19 vaccines. However, the waiver submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in October by India and South Africa is much broader than vaccines, and the “temporary” duration of the waiver is vague.

The proposal, as currently written, would lift certain Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) restrictions so countries could locally manufacture COVID-19-related products that have patent or copyright protection “until widespread vaccination is in place globally, and the majority of the world's population has developed immunity.”

The U.S., along with the EU, U.K. and several other WTO members, had opposed the waiver, but U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday that the Biden administration was reversing course to back the proposal. She added that the U.S. would “actively participate in text-based negotiations” that were needed to get WTO approval, and she warned that “those negotiations will take time, given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.”

As the administration participates in those negotiations to move “forward with this ill-advised plan,” McMurry-Heath said it must work to prevent the expropriation of technology that could be utilized beyond COVID-19 – such as mRNA or nanoparticle platforms – and to protect American companies from the coerced transfer of technology by foreign governments.

McMurry-Heath said the administration also needs to:

ensure that the consequences of the waiver don’t impede global supply chains for existing manufacturing facilities;

avoid precedents that would undermine incentives to develop vaccines and treatments in future pandemics;

ensure that all vaccine manufacturing is done in compliance with rigorous safety and quality standards.

Not an immediate solution

Several Democratic U.S. House members, who had pushed Biden to support the waiver, welcomed the reversal. “Much of the required vaccines should be manufactured abroad near those in greatest need using American technology,” the lawmakers said in response to Tai’s statement. “The TRIPS waiver will allow sharing of the intellectual property required for vaccine manufacturing to get underway immediately. . . . This is the right thing to do, and a moment to make every American proud.”

There’s a lot of skepticism that the waiver will provide any relief, let alone immediate relief. Aside from Tai’s acknowledgment about the time involved in negotiating a final waiver acceptable to a consensus of WTO members, there’s also the time needed to retrofit manufacturing facilities and get them scaled up, adequately staffed with a trained workforce and approved for production.

"Handing needy countries a recipe book without the ingredients, safeguards and sizable workforce needed will not help people waiting for the vaccine,” McMurry-Heath said. “Handing them the blueprint to construct a kitchen that – in optimal conditions – can take a year to build will not help us stop the emergence of dangerous new COVID variants.”

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) President and CEO Stephen Ubl said, “This change in longstanding American policy will not save lives.” Instead, it will “further weaken already strained supply chains and foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines,” undermining the global response to the pandemic and compromising safety, he added.

U.S. industry isn’t alone in its concerns. Officials in France, Germany and the U.K. have spoken out against the Biden administration’s change of heart and stressed that patents weren’t the limiting factor in COVID-19 vaccine access.

Bealor Greenleaf agreed, saying the most appalling part of the U.S. reversal is that an ideological decision about patents will do nothing to solve the problem. “It’s naïve to think that a big, bold action like this is going to be a magical solution,” she said.

Obstacles to access

Various reports show that much of the access problem is tied to export restrictions, manufacturing issues and logistics obstacles. For instance, a Congressional Research Service report released a few weeks ago cited the concerns of economists and policymakers that various export controls on vaccines or the inputs necessary for their production likely would have a severe impact on vaccine availability in low-income countries. One of the countries imposing such restrictions was India, according to the report.

Also, the nonprofit CARE recently put out a report based on data from Oxford University and GAVI that showed millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered throughout Africa – although far short of what’s needed to cover countries’ entire populations – were still sitting at Ministries of Health in several countries with no plan for distribution, even “as the clock ticks towards their expiration date.”

As of April 1, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Namibia and Sudan had yet to administer doses they’d had for at least a month, according to the report. And CARE’s updated dashboard showed that Nigeria had received more than 4.3 million vaccine doses as of March 2, but only 28% of those doses had been administered as of May 2.

Similar scenarios were seen in many other low-income countries. However, a few countries, including Rwanda and Bangladesh, have demonstrated what can be done. Rwanda administered 90% of the nearly 343,000 doses it received within a month and has now administered all of them. And Bangladesh, which received the largest supply with nearly 11 million doses by March 3, had administered 73% of them as of April 24.

In such cases, the problem isn’t patents or necessarily vaccine donations. It’s the lack of investment in vaccine delivery and rollout plans in the individual countries, CARE said. It estimated that for every $1 invested in the vaccines, $5 of investment is needed in rollout, including $2.50 to support health workers. CARE found that the low-income countries that are getting their populations vaccinated are those that have invested extensively in community health workers.