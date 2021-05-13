Roughly a year and a half after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many unknowns remain about the future of the virus. How it will mutate, how long protection from either illness or vaccination will last, when it will cease to be a pandemic and instead be endemic, even whether the worst is still ahead. And there is also an increasing acknowledgment that there remain unknowns about SARS-CoV-2’s past.

Specifically, there are increasing questions whether the pandemic got its start by zoonotic spillover from wild animals, or whether it escaped from a laboratory in a bitter twist of fate.

Currently, both of those two origins are possible. In a letter published in the May 13, 2021, issue of Science, bluntly titled “Investigate the origins of COVID-19,” a group of researchers stated, “Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable. Knowing how COVID-19 emerged is critical for inform­ing global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks.”

And in a May 11 Senate Hearing on COVID-19, U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci acknowledged that accidental escape of SARS-CoV-2 “is a possibility.”

Fauci expressed support for further investigation of whether SARS-CoV-2 originated from coronavirus research conducted in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But he said that “I don’t know whether we are ever going to be able to prove” the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Stanley Perlman, professor, University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine

Even the question of what it means for a virus to come from a lab, Stanley Perlman told BioWorld, “turns out to be more complicated than one might think.”

Perlman is professor of pediatrics, professor of microbiology and immunology, and Mark Stinski Chair in virology at the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine. He has been researching coronaviruses since 1982.

At one extreme, it is possible to imagine that the proverbial mad scientist could take published information and use it to make a virus from scratch. That possibility, Perlman said, can probably safely be discounted as one that would not work in practice.

On the other hand, if researchers collected a virus from bats that was already well adapted to people, and someone unwittingly became infected and carried the infection to the outside world, “then that scenario is very hard to rule out,” he said.

The possibility that has gotten the most political attention is an intermediate one – that researchers collected a virus from bats, manipulated it to make it more transmissible between humans, and then allowed it to escape.

SARS-CoV-2 has a few characteristics that are compatible with that possibility. The virus has a cleavage site that allows it to be cut by the human protein furin, which other known coronaviruses lack, but which is present in lab-manipulated coronaviruses. The SARS-CoV-2 genome also has codons for the amino acid arginine that are more typically used by humans than by viruses.

However, while those molecular features are consistent with lab manipulation, they are not a sure sign.

Perlman said that about half of mouse hepatitis viruses, for example, have a furin cleavage site, while the other half don’t. Possibly, other, as-yet-unknown coronaviruses have furin cleavage sites as well.

“When we make recombinant viruses we are trying to figure out what the virus does… almost everything we do makes the virus attenuated,” or less infective. “That’s the usual thing these ways work.”

Serial passage, which is the fastest way to mutate viruses that does not leave tell-tale molecular signs of manipulation, typically results in viruses that are more infective to cells, but less infective in the more complicated environment of humans and animals.

In the wild, once it was a pandemic pathogen, it took roughly a year and millions of infections for SARS-CoV-2 to evolve significantly more infective variants.

No smoking guns

Perlman said part of the issue is that “we have so little data, really pointing one way or the other with firmness… That makes all the very unlikely possibilities a little bit more likely.”

The most critical hole in the zoonotic spillover theory is that no SARS-CoV-2 reservoir has been identified in either bat colonies near Wuhan, or an intermediate host.

“We just can’t find the bloody thing anywhere,” Perlman said.

In contrast, it took four months to identify civets as the intermediate host for SARS-CoV-1, and 15 months – during a much smaller outbreak that did not command a fraction of the research attention of the COVID-19 pandemic – to find camels as the intermediate host for MERS-CoV.

Identifying a natural reservoir would be a smoking gun for the zoonotic spillover hypothesis.

The lab escape hypothesis, paradoxically, is both harder to prove and harder to disprove.

To prove lab escape, the virus would have to be found in a lab. And “the odds of someone in these political times truly opening up their lab … it’s hard to imagine that it would ever happen,” Perlman said. “And even if it does happen, proving a negative is almost impossible.”

The debate about SARS-CoV-2’s origins is happening in the larger context of a highly politicized climate, and those convinced of the lab escape (or release) hypothesis are unlikely to change their minds even if neutral inspectors with unfettered access were to come up empty-handed.

Indeed, even a virus with a natural reservoir could, in theory, have escaped or been released, and so the identification of a wild reservoir would not necessarily convince those whose reasons for believing in a lab escape are more political than scientific.

Whether the virus spilled over from a wild animal or escaped from a lab, Perlman said, the key to the pandemic has been that it can replicate in the nose, enabling easy human-to-human transmission through casual contacts.

MERS-CoV, in contrast, is transmitted from one human to another mainly in hospitals, and SARS-CoV-1 spread via close household contacts, which contributed to their inability to wreak the global havoc of SARS-CoV-2.

In the end, he said, the question of lab escape vs. zoonotic spillover “partly obscures the most important thing… The bottom line is it came from the bat and ended up in the human population. We want to know how that happened.”